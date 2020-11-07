Winter squash and soups (plus stews) are staples of my cold-weather kitchen. Put them together and, voila, you’ve got yourself a giant pot of comfort.

Thanks to their long shelf life, it’s never a bad idea to keep a couple of squash around the house this time of year. Then it really isn’t too hard to throw together a tasty, colorful soup with little more than some aromatics (onion, garlic, leeks), good broth and whatever else you want to incorporate for flavor and texture (cream, coconut milk, a crunchy garnish). Saute your aromatics, add the squash and broth to simmer until soft, and puree, if desired. Your bowl will be elegant, nutritious and colorful.

Of course, there are plenty of riffs on the theme to experiment with. So if you’re looking for some new soups and stews to try, check out these options from our Recipe Finder archives.

Holiday Kuri Squash and Apple Soup, above. Part of the beauty of this lean but satisfying soup from Dorie Greenspan is choosing what garnishes to add to the bottom and/or top of the bowl.

Kabocha Squash and Peanut Stew. This dish offers a happy blend of mild and spicy flavors and silky and crunchy textures.

Squash, Spinach and Coconut Soup With Ginger. Bamboo shoots, coconut milk, soy sauce and fish sauce nudge this butternut squash soup in an Asian direction.

Creamy Squash Soup With Pimenton. It looks like your standard pureed squash soup, but pimenton, or Spanish smoked paprika, is the twist. For a vegan option, see Dairy-Free Butternut Squash Soup.

Butternut Squash Stew With Pomegranate Salsa. This Moroccan-inspired dish includes hearty chickpeas and tart, crunchy pomegranate seeds.

Butternut Squash Soup. The soup here is pretty classic itself. The real departure comes in the garnish, which includes pepitas (pumpkin seeds), apple and amaretti cookies.

