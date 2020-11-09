“We would define our successes as well as our failures in terms of the degree to which we had championed, first, one another, and then our guests, community, suppliers, and investors,” wrote Meyer, the restaurateur behind Union Square Hospitality Group, which includes Gramercy Tavern, Maialino, Marta and Union Square Cafe. Meyer also founded the Shake Shack burger chain, which went public in 2015.

On Saturday, hours after the presidential election had been called for Joe Biden, Meyer was again playing the gracious host, offering a “virtual hug” to those on the losing side and encouraging the victors to embrace the moment.

“Time for us all to show the virtue of leading with hospitality,” Meyer added in his tweet. “Much hard work to do, many big problems to solve. Nothing possible without a place at the table for all.”

The idea didn’t go over well with those on the left, though there was a tweet or two of encouragement.

Critics used Meyer’s olive branch to recount their many grievances about the president and his administration’s handling of immigration issues, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections, race relations, the pandemic, judicial appointments and the election itself. Some even suggested that Meyer, the man famous for putting his employees first, may in fact be marginalizing their concerns in favor of bipartisan reconciliation. The restaurant industry employs nearly 2.3 million foreign-born workers, based on six-year-old government statistics.

Numerous people compared Meyer’s tweet, unfavorably, to President Trump’s statement after an 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville turned deadly: “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” the president said at the time.

Meyer declined an interview with The Washington Post, but he said via text that he had been thinking about how to move forward in our country after reading an old Bleacher Report story on a National Hockey League tradition: the post-series handshake. Meyer, a native of St. Louis, home of the Blues hockey team, tweeted out the story a day before Biden was declared the winner.

“It’s something all sports fans can appreciate and hockey fans love,” Nicholas Goss wrote in 2013. “After weeks of violent play and increasing animosity comes one of the sports world’s great shows of sportsmanship and respect. Players line up to shake hands, putting the pride and integrity of the game and of their franchise above their own.”

His tweet, Meyer texted, “was building upon that call for sportsmanship. Being generous in winning and in losing. It’s a good piece and made me think about where are now.”

Meyer also declined an invitation to address critics of his tweet.

“We do make choices about who we buy from,” he texted. “But I’ve never believed it’s our job to check the political affiliation of any of our guests before offering them hospitality. It’s a slippery slope to task our team members with making judgments about other people.”

In 2018, shortly after Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave her restaurant, legal experts said that restaurateurs are, for the most part, not obligated to serve all customers who walk in their doors. “Unless you are a member of a protected class, you don’t have rights in a court of law if you are asked to leave a restaurant,” Reginald Shuford, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, told USA Today then. “Your only recourse may be the court of public opinion.”

D.C. includes “political affiliation” among the 21 protected traits in the District, but it’s been an open question whether policies, such as separating migrant children from their parents at the border, are the same as party affiliation. In other words, could restaurateurs in Washington refuse service to, say, Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration agenda, by claiming they are against his policies, not his party?

According to Post reporters Paul Schwartzman and Josh Dawsey, Miller once ordered $80 worth of sushi from a restaurant near his apartment.

A “bartender followed him into the street and shouted, ‘Stephen!’ When Miller turned around, the bartender raised both middle fingers and cursed at him, according to an account Miller has shared with White House colleagues.” Schwartzman and Dawsey reported. “Outraged, Miller threw the sushi away, afraid that someone in the restaurant had spit in or otherwise tampered with his food, he later told colleagues.”

If Miller felt his rights as a D.C. diner were violated, he didn’t officially complain about it. According to the D.C. Office of Human Rights’ 2018 annual report, only two complaints were filed under “political affiliation” that year. Both were for employment cases, not “public accommodations” such as restaurants. A spokeswoman for the D.C. office told The Post no businesses have tried to challenge political affiliation as a protected class.

But even if diners aren’t protected legally, they can take their case to the court of public opinion, where justice and punishments are often swift. In the case of Sanders at the Red Hen, the White House press secretary took to Twitter to complain when Wilkinson politely asked her to leave, citing the concerns of her staffers, some of whom were gay or immigrants.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted from the official White House press secretary’s account. “Her actions say far more about her than about me.”

In an op-ed column for The Post in 2019, Wilkinson said she was still receiving hate mail nearly a year after the incident. This was on top of the many other actions some took to torpedo the business and the personal lives of those who owned it or worked at it: the hacking of phone lines, the doxing of staffers, the death threats, the protests, the flood of negative Yelp reviews, the fake reservations.

Wilkinson wrote:

In more than 4,000 painstakingly typed letters, hastily scrawled postcards and feces-smeared notebook pages, I was branded a racist, a bigot and a hypocrite. A victim of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” I was an idiot, or worse, and a lousy manager. Sure, I’d eighty-sixed Sanders, but it was my business that was going down the drain. Yet, as I kept opening the letters, I saw a pattern. For every hateful message, there was one of gratitude. For every angry accusation that our actions were driven by the inability to accept Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss, there was a note of thanks from someone lamenting Trump’s rollback of protections for marginalized people. What’s more, for every wish that our business die a painful death, there was a dollar bill or a generous check or an order for a gift certificate. The Washington Post

Wilkinson declined to comment for this story, saying she hasn’t yet sorted through her complicated feelings on the subject. But in her essay last year, she basically addressed the main question I would have asked: Would she do it all over again? Were the hassles worth it to stand up for her and her staff’s convictions?

“Our haters may have believed that there were more of ‘them’ than of ‘us,’ but it turns out we have more than enough to keep us cooking,” she wrote. “And to everyone who might be fearful about taking a stand, I say don’t be. Resistance is not futile, for you or your business.”