Then start your sheet-pan supper by roasting the potatoes for about 45 minutes before adding the spice-rubbed chicken and, finally, the lemon-scented Brussels sprouts. Use a sturdy aluminum or stainless steel 13-by-18-inch sheet pan to allow for food to be evenly distributed, so it roasts and doesn’t steam.

Any dry seasoning blend you prefer can be substituted for the one in the recipe. Likewise, the garlicky butter for the potatoes can be seasoned with more herbs, if you like.

If you want a crispier-skinned bird, or just want to work ahead, season the chicken as described below for 2 hours or up to 24 hours before roasting and let it rest, uncovered, in the refrigerator. Remove it from the refrigerator and let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

AD

AD

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

For the potatoes

4 large Yukon Gold potatoes (2 pounds total; about 8 ounces each), scrubbed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

2 tablespoons panko (optional)

For the chicken

1 (4 1/2-pound) chicken, giblets removed if included

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon rubbed sage, or 1/2 teaspoon dried sage

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan

1/2 lemon

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, for serving (optional)

For the Brussels sprouts

1 pound Brussels sprouts, defrosted if frozen

1 1/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Juice and finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Step 1

Position a baking rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a large, rimmed baking sheet oil.

Make the potatoes: Place a potato lengthwise between two identical round handles of wooden spoons. Using a sharp knife, make slices every 1/8 inch across the length of the potato, using the handles as a guide to stop the blade from cutting all the way through. Leave about a 1/2 inch of uncut potato at each end. Repeat with the remaining potatoes.

Place the potatoes, one at a time, in the microwave and cook on HIGH for 2 minutes. The potatoes will not be soft, but the slices will be easier to manage.

AD

Step 2

While the potatoes are cooling, in a medium bowl, combine the softened butter, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper until well blended. Transfer about 4 teaspoons of the compound butter to a small bowl, then cover and set aside. In a separate small bowl, combine the Parmesan and panko, if using, then cover and set aside.

AD

Step 3

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, working with one potato at a time, spread the butter mixture between the slices. The slices will be stiff, so take your time, using your hands to tuck a little butter into each slice and a butter knife, if necessary, to push the butter down between the slices. Rub butter on the outside of the potatoes, as well.

AD

Place the potatoes on one end of the sheet pan, fitting them snugly together, and loosely tent with aluminum foil, tucking it under the potatoes. Transfer to the oven and roast for about 45 minutes.

Step 4

Make the chicken: While the potatoes are roasting, pat the chicken dry with paper towel. In a small bowl, combine the thyme, sage, salt and pepper.

Drizzle about 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over the chicken, rub to coat, and gently rub some under the skin, making sure not to break the skin. Generously season the chicken with the seasoning blend, rubbing some under the skin and inside the cavity of the bird.

AD

Cut the lemon into 2 pieces and insert them into the bird, gently squeezing to release their juice. For a prettier presentation, tie or truss the legs together with kitchen twine, if you have some. Lightly cover with a clean towel or plastic wrap and set aside until ready to roast.

AD

Step 5

After the potatoes have cooked for 45 minutes, remove the foil and uncover the chicken and add it to the center of the sheet pan, leaving the remaining third of the pan empty.

Return the pan to the oven and roast the chicken and potatoes for about 15 minutes.

Step 6

Make the Brussels sprouts: While the chicken and potatoes are roasting, trim any tough outer leaves or stems from the Brussels sprouts and slice any large ones into halves or quarters, so all of the pieces are roughly the same size. (The smaller the pieces, the more caramelized they will become.) Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a medium bowl and add the sugar, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes, if using. Using your hands or a large spoon, toss to coat evenly. Cover and leave on the counter.

AD

AD

After 15 minutes, remove the pan from the oven. Using tongs, gently squeeze the base of each potato to open and fan the slices. Sprinkle the potatoes with the Parmesan cheese and panko mixture, if using, working it down into the slices.

Spread the Brussels sprouts on the sheet pan, sliced side down if halved, filling the empty third of the pan and placing them wherever they will fit around the chicken and potatoes.

Return the sheet pan to the oven for an additional 45 minutes, or until the chicken is done, the potatoes are tender and the Brussels sprouts start to darken and caramelize.

Step 7

To check if the chicken is done, insert an instant-read thermometer in the thickest part of the chicken’s leg or breast, not touching the bone. It must register at least 155 degrees. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes and test the temperature again, before carving. It should read 165 degrees.

AD

AD

When ready to serve, run a fork along the top of the potatoes to further fan out the slices. Place a dollop of the remaining seasoned butter over each potato.

Sprinkle fresh parsley over the chicken, if using.

NOTES:

To make gravy: After transferring the food to serving platters and while the pan is still warm, free up all of the bits stuck to the pan. (If the pan is a bit dry, add a few tablespoons of hot water or stock and use a spatula to scrape them off the pan.) Then, using a rubber spatula, scrape the bits and as much of the drippings as you can into a bowl. (For a 4 1/2-pound chicken, you should end up with about 1/2 cup of jus, depending on how juicy your bird is.)

AD

In a small pan, make a roux by melting 1 tablespoon of butter and then adding 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour and cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until it turns deep brown, about 3 minutes. Add the drippings and, if need be, a few tablespoons of hot water or chicken stock. Simmer for about 1 minute. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if needed. If the gravy is too thick, add more stock or water, 1 tablespoon at a time. (Makes about 1/2 to 3/4 cup gravy.)

AD

It will take a 4 1/2-pound chicken from 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes to cook if roasted at 400 degrees. If the chicken is smaller or larger, reduce or add about 10 minutes per pound, 5 minutes per half pound.

If potatoes are larger than about 8 ounces each, they will need to cook longer. This will vary, depending on the size. If, after cooking as directed, they are not tender, leave them in the oven until tender when pierced with a fork, checking them every 10 minutes.

AD

Nutrition Information

Calories: 754; Total Fat: 34 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 200 mg; Sodium: 984 mg; Carbohydrates: 57 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 56 g.

Recipe from recipes editor Ann Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney and Alexis Sargent; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,000 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.