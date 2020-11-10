Its centerpiece is a turkey breast stuffed with a cranberry sauce gussied up with pecans, maple syrup, thyme and orange zest. To stuff the breast, ask your butcher to do the work of deboning, butterflying and pounding the poultry. Then, you just layer in the cranberry mixture on and roll it up.

This recipe calls for half a turkey breast. If your butcher sells them whole, the leftover one can be frozen for another day.

The stuffed breast slices up with a swirl of cranberry throughout. It is cooked alongside maple-seasoned sweet potatoes sprinkled with pecans, as well as green beans and roasted shallots. The meal even includes a “gravy” made from the pan juices deglazed with a little boiling water.

NOTES: If using dried cranberries, soak them in warm water for 15 minutes before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.

The meal serves four, but there is enough turkey here for six people, so enjoy that the next day, in true Thanksgiving style. Leftover turkey and vegetables can be refrigerated in separate airtight containers for up to 3 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (2 ounces) pecan halves or pieces, divided

1/2 cup (about 2 ounces) fresh cranberries, halved (may substitute 2 ounces dried cranberries, see NOTE)

3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 1/2 pounds boneless skin-on turkey breast, butterflied and pounded to about 3/4-inch thickness (see NOTE)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 pound green beans, trimmed

3 medium shallots, peeled and quartered lengthwise

1/4 cup boiling water

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Coarsely chop 1/4 cup (1 ounce) of the pecans and transfer them to a small bowl. Add the cranberries, 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup, the thyme, orange zest and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and toss to combine.

Step 2

Sprinkle the turkey breast all over with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Spread the cranberry mixture on the turkey, leaving a border of about 2 inches on all sides. Roll it up and secure tightly with kitchen twine, then brush the top with 1/2 tablespoon of the oil. Place on one side of a sheet pan and roast for 15 minutes, or until the skin turns golden brown.

Step 3

Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Place the sweet potatoes on the sheet pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, the remaining 1 tablespoon of maple syrup and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Return the pan to the oven for 25 minutes.

Step 4

Move the potatoes aside, then add the green beans and shallots to the pan. Drizzle them with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Return to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Transfer the turkey to a cutting board to rest, then sprinkle the potatoes with the remaining 1/4 cup (1 ounce) pecans and return the pan to the oven to allow the vegetables to cook 5 to 10 minutes more, or until softened and lightly browned.

Step 5

Transfer the vegetables to serving plates. Add the boiling water to the pan and stir to dissolve some of the pan juices (but avoid actively stirring any bits that have charred). Slice the turkey into 1/2-inch thick slices and serve alongside the vegetables drizzled with the pan juices.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 559; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 132 mg; Sodium: 366 mg; Carbohydrates: 45 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugar: 15 g; Protein: 50 g.

Adapted from “Whole in One” by nutritionist Ellie Krieger (Hachette Books, 2019).

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.