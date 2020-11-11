We’ve also included a few drinks at the end, in case your crew is the imbibing sort. For more ideas, search the Recipe Finder.

Roasted Feta with Grapes and Olives, above. Mostly hands-off, this deconstructed cheese platter pairs salty, silky feta with sweet red grapes and briny black olives. Roasted under a drizzle of oil spiced with red pepper flakes and fennel, it’s especially comforting right out of the oven with crusty bread.

Roasted Fall Fruit with Balsamic-Ginger Glaze. Here’s a great way to work some fruit into this typically heavy day of eating. The figs, grapes and pears can be roasted a few days in advance. Serve them over yogurt or oatmeal the morning of Thanksgiving, or later in the day with creamy cheeses or spiced nuts.

Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts. Maple syrup adds crunch and sweetness to these pecans (or whatever nuts you have handy), which get a hint of heat from cayenne and warmth from cinnamon. They make a great all-day snack, can be paired with cheese or fruit, or even help dress a pumpkin pie or custard for dessert.

Cereal Snack Mix. Crunchy and full of flavor just like the original, this snack mix gets a boost from crunchy chickpeas, whole wheat pita chips, almonds and pumpkin seeds.

Fig and Fennel Caponata. If you have time and energy for some additional prep, we highly endorse this rustic sweet-and-sour dip from Ina Garten. Serve it with toasted bread for a substantial snack. Any extras would be superb on your next-day turkey sandwich.

Spinach Spread. This spinach dip, creamy with yogurt and feta, couldn’t be quicker. It comes together in minutes in the food processor, and can be made two days in advance. Serve it with slices of bread or your favorite crackers for a filling all-day snack.

Gin Apple Cider. Gin adds a refreshing zip to apple cider. The recipe makes as little or as much as you’d like (read: it batches up easily). If your gathering is smaller or you’d like to shake up a few cocktails, try the pleasantly tart and lightly spiced Thanksgiving Daiquiri.

Negroni. Something bitter and strong can do wonders before a heavy dinner. We’re partial to the classic, but if you are so inclined, you could also explore a few of the Negroni’s cousins: the Boulevardier (with bourbon), the Toffee Negroni (with aged rum and sherry) and the Cin-Cyn (with an artichoke liqueur such as Cynar). If you’re not quite on board the bitter train yet, go with the easy-sipping Aperol Spritz. If you don’t want much alcohol but do want bitter, try Orange on Orange (a mocktail) or, even simpler, stir a few dashes of your favorite bitters into soda water.