Get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

For the crust

8 tablespoons (113 grams/1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1 3/4 cups (218 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon water

For the filling

2 3/4 pounds (1,248 grams) cranberries, thawed if frozen (may need to be drained)

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (106 grams) light brown sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/3 cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the topping

4 large egg whites

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (optional)

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Large pinch fine sea salt

Step 1

Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-low speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

AD

Step 2

Raise the mixer speed to medium, add the egg yolk and vanilla, if using, and mix to combine. Stop the mixer and scrape the bowl down thoroughly. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed until fully incorporated, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Add the water and mix just until the dough is smooth, 1 minute more.

AD

Step 3

Turn out the dough and use your fingers to press it into a 9-inch pie plate, working up the sides. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight. (For the most pristine look, dock the crust all over with a fork, though the crust will bake up nicely without docking.)

Step 4

Make the filling: Position a baking rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.

AD

Spread the cranberries over a large, rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. In a small bowl, use your fingers to rub the sugars and orange zest together. Stir in the cinnamon, ginger, salt and cloves.

Step 5

Sprinkle the sugar-spice mixture over the cranberries and toss to combine. Transfer to the oven and roast for about 10 minutes, or until the berries begin to soften. Stir the cranberries well to help distribute the sugar. Return to the oven and roast for 10 minutes more.

AD

Step 6

Remove from the oven and, using a potato masher or large fork, coarsely mash the cranberries. Add the orange juice and stir to combine. Return to the oven for 5 minutes more to thicken the mixture slightly.

AD

Remove from the oven, stir in the cream and vanilla and let cool completely.

Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Step 7

Pour the cooled fruit filling into the unbaked, assembled pie crust and bake for about 35 minutes, or until the filling appears a bit matte on the surface. If needed, cover the crust edges with foil to prevent over-browning. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 8

Make the topping: Shortly before you’re ready to serve the pie, bring a medium pot with about 2 inches of water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Place a medium bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water, and add the egg whites, sugar, vanilla, if using, cream of tartar and salt and whisk to combine.

AD

AD

Step 9

Continue to heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture reaches 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. You can use an electric hand mixer to whip the mixture while it’s heating (to save time), or you can transfer the heated mixture to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.

Whip the mixture on medium-high speed until glossy, firm peaks form that curl down slightly at the ends, up to 5 minutes.

Step 10

Pile the meringue on top of the cooled pie and spread it to the edges, keeping it piled a bit higher in the middle. If desired, toast the meringue with a kitchen torch.

Slice the pie and serve.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 537; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 58 mg; Sodium: 403 mg; Carbohydrates: 102 g; Dietary Fiber: 8 g; Sugar: 67 g; Protein: 6 g.

AD

AD

Filling and topping from food writer Erin Jeanne McDowell; pie crust adapted from her “The Book on Pie” (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020).

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,100 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.