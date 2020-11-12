This year, though you may be streamlining your holiday offerings for smaller numbers, potatoes should still be on your list. Below, you’ll find some great spud ideas for your Thanksgiving table. For even more potatoes, head to our Recipe Finder.

Sweet Potato Casserole (a Makeover), above. Sometimes, this casserole can be a little too sweet, burying the sweet potatoes’ natural sugars. Nutritionist Ellie Krieger says she believes that if you’re going to add sugar, add one with flavor, such as maple syrup. This recipe cuts down the sweetness and adds nuts on top for some textural variation.

AD

AD

Bruce’s Yam Mallow Casserole With Pineapple and Cinnamon. Last year, Becky Krystal was on a mission to improve back-of-the-package recipes, and she turned this marshmallow-topped casserole from just okay to extra delicious with some acidity from canned pineapple and warmth from cinnamon.

Essential Mashed Potatoes. With this exceedingly simple base, you can get as fancy — or not! — with your mashed potatoes as you please.

Garlicky Roast Potato Mash. Since your oven is already on, roast your potatoes, then mash, for a super-flavorful dish. By adding a head of garlic to your roasting tray, you’ll have mellow, nuanced, soft garlic ready to throw in.

Lemon Potatoes With Beans and Feta. With a smaller spread, you may be paring down on which Thanksgiving dishes appear on your table. If green bean casserole has gotten the boot, throw those green beans in with your potatoes.

AD

AD

Hasselback Potatoes. On a table with fewer dishes, you can take the opportunity to make extra-special sides, such as these beautiful Hasselback potatoes.

Pommes Anna. Want a glamorous dish that requires basically no effort? Thinly sliced potatoes, layered and brushed with butter, make a gorgeous dish where the potato slices curl up like flower petals. Serve it straight from the pan.