This simple recipe creates a souffle-light corn pudding that is guaranteed to be scooped up and gone in minutes. It emerges from the oven slightly puffed, but will deflate and settle quickly.

Fresh, frozen or canned corn work well in this recipe. The ingredients are whirred in a blender and then poured into a greased casserole dish and baked, making it a perfect side dish for a harried weeknight or busy holiday season.

Want to vary it? Add a seeded jalapeño to the mix, or stir in crumbled bacon just before baking.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 3 large eggs
  • Scant 1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) rough chopped fresh onion
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) salted butter, melted, plus more for greasing the baking dish

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the milk and heat until it just begins to steam and tiny bubbles appear, about 3 minutes — this is called “scalding.” If you have an instant-read thermometer, the milk should be about 180 degrees.

Step 2

In the jar of a blender, in this order, combine the eggs, onion, flour, sugar, corn, butter and milk. This keeps the eggs and hot milk separated until blended, which prevents curdling. Pulse about 6 times, until the corn is well chopped but not pureed.

Step 3

Grease a 8-inch square baking dish. Pour the mixture into the dish and place it in the oven.

Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the pudding is set, a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, and the edges are just beginning to brown. The pudding still will be a bit jiggly.

Place the baking dish on the table and serve family style.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 193; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 116 mg; Sodium: 327 mg; Carbohydrates: 18 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 6 g.

Recipe from Maureen Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

