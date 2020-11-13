Want to vary it? Add a seeded jalapeño to the mix, or stir in crumbled bacon just before baking.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- Scant 1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) rough chopped fresh onion
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn
- 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) salted butter, melted, plus more for greasing the baking dish
Step 1
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the milk and heat until it just begins to steam and tiny bubbles appear, about 3 minutes — this is called “scalding.” If you have an instant-read thermometer, the milk should be about 180 degrees.
Step 2
In the jar of a blender, in this order, combine the eggs, onion, flour, sugar, corn, butter and milk. This keeps the eggs and hot milk separated until blended, which prevents curdling. Pulse about 6 times, until the corn is well chopped but not pureed.
Step 3
Grease a 8-inch square baking dish. Pour the mixture into the dish and place it in the oven.
Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the pudding is set, a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, and the edges are just beginning to brown. The pudding still will be a bit jiggly.
Place the baking dish on the table and serve family style.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 193; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 116 mg; Sodium: 327 mg; Carbohydrates: 18 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 6 g.
Recipe from Maureen Maloney.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
