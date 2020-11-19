Then, dig into these gravy recipes from our archives.
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy, pictured above. Start this gravy as early as two days before you roast a bird! Then, mix the drippings in on the day of.
Chile-Pecan Gravy. This has been a very different year, so do something different with your gravy. Add earthy pecans, Scotch bonnet chile and cumin for a gravy that’s anything but boring.
Cider Herb Gravy. Add more fall flavors with plenty of apple cider and a splash of apple brandy. You can make it all, minus the pan drippings, two days in advance. And, you can easily halve the recipe for a smaller crowd.
Roast-Turkey Gravy. A very dark roux makes for a complex and delicious gravy.
Lentil-Miso Gravy. The miso adds nuttiness and a boost of salt to this vegan gravy; pour it over roasted vegetables for a serious flavor boost!
Vegan Beans and Gravy. This gravy with dried mushrooms and beans is full-flavored and totally vegetarian. It can honestly be a meal in and of itself!