Then, dig into these gravy recipes from Thanksgivings past.
Simple Pan Gravy, pictured above. A bit of vermouth rounds out the flavor here, although you can opt for a nonalcoholic swap of apple cider vinegar, if you prefer. You can make this up to a week in advance and stir in strained pan juices from the turkey as you heat it up slowly on the stove.
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy. Start this gravy as early as two days before you roast a bird! Then, mix the drippings in on the day of.
Chile-Pecan Gravy. Bored of the same old gravies? Add earthy pecans, Scotch bonnet chile and cumin for a delicious flavor boost.
Cider Herb Gravy. With this one, you’ll have fall flavors galore, thanks to plenty of apple cider and a splash of apple brandy. You can make it all, minus the pan drippings, two days in advance. This is an easy recipe to scale up or down depending on what you need.
Roast-Turkey Gravy. A very dark roux makes for a complex and delicious gravy.
Lentil-Miso Gravy. The miso adds nuttiness and a boost of salt to this vegan gravy; pour it over roasted vegetables for deep, rich umami.