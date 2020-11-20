All this from a centuries-old preservation technique that has survived the age of refrigeration for the best of reasons: It’s downright delicious. The meat is great out of the oven and gets even better if you let it sit in the fridge for several weeks, up to two months — its taste becomes even more complex. It can keep for up to six months in the freezer if completely covered in a layer of fat.
Confit is a great place to put your sourdough/homesteading energy that requires less waiting and higher rates of success. And if you’re feeling more adventurous, you may use that duck confit as inspiration to make a cassoulet.
My two goals for holidays 2020 are (1) make it special and (2) eliminate the stress. The past nine months feel like I made a monkey’s paw wish that I had more time to cook. No one likes cooking this much. Duck confit is my holiday solution.