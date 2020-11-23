Here are a few seasonal recipes to inspire you this holiday season:
Leek and Potato Soup, pictured above. Silky, creamy leek and potato soup is so classic and comforting. All you need are six ingredients and just about an hour.
Roasted Carrot and Cashew Soup. This dish needs no dairy to be creamy thanks to the cashews blended in. Tangy sumac and slightly smoky cumin pack delicious warm flavors. For something a little more autumnal, try Carrot Soup With Toasted Spices and Pecans.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup With Mushroom and Hazelnut Topping. This silky, dairy-free soup gets its texture from potatoes! If you make it ahead of time, heat up the topping separately to keep the crispy texture. Want a spicier cauliflower soup? Try Harissa-Spiced Cauliflower Almond Soup.
Holiday Kuri Squash and Apple Soup. This light, almost fat-free dish is an ideal first course before a big meal. Keep it simple or zhoosh it up with chestnuts, apple slices and/or a sprig of thyme. This is a great one to make ahead, as it freezes well.
Potato and Celery Root Soup. Here’s another soup that gets super silky thanks to potatoes.
Creamy Squash Soup With Pimenton. A hefty dose of smoked paprika adds color and flavor to a simple soup. Need it to be fully vegan? Simply swap in vegetable broth. You can make this several days ahead.