Thankfully, your path to bready bliss is a choose-your-own adventure, whether you’re looking for no-knead, yeasted loaves, cornbread, biscuits or nostalgia-inducing rolls. You’ll find all that and more in these 10 recipes from our archives.

Honey Whole-Grain Mini Corn Muffins, above. Set a basket of these two-bite muffins on the table and watch them disappear in no time. If you don’t have whole-wheat pastry flour, a mix of all-purpose and regular whole-wheat flours works just fine.

Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls. Meet the recipe that sent the Voraciously team and readers like you into a swoon. These perfect puffs — achievable even for folks who have never baked bread — come together very quickly and only require a short rise on the counter. If you want to get a jump on the prep, freeze the shaped rolls on a jelly roll pan and then allow for time to defrost, rise and bake Thursday.

Triple Garlic Bread. Sure, it’s a bit unorthodox, but it smells and looks amazing, and the powerful garlic presence can punch through some of the other richer or milder flavors. This is a great option for people who want an impressive bread without having to start from scratch.

Fast Focaccia. The no-knead dough can hang out in the fridge for up to two weeks, so you’d be in great shape if you popped a batch in there now. You can even bake the loaves the day before Thanksgiving as long as you wrap them airtight. Feel free to briefly reheat in the oven before serving. Mix up the toppings as you see fit, although the rosemary called for is a very Thanksgiving-compatible flavor.

Buttermilk and Scallion Jiffy Cornbread. Need to start with a boxed mix? No shame in it. We really loved what we got when we used Jiffy, but a few small tweaks elevated it to holiday-worthy bread. If you prefer a from-scratch cornbread, check out this recipe from Voraciously, too.

No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread. Let the dough rest overnight and then for an hour or two in the morning on the counter. You don’t want to slice into this bread warm, so if you bake it in the early part of the day, you’ll still have your oven free for everything else.

No-Knead Icebox Rolls. You’ll need to budget an overnight rest in the fridge and a few hours rising at room temperature, but there’s very little hands-on time for this recipe from Toni Tipton-Martin’s book, “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking.”

Flaky Butter Biscuits. These manage to be both tender and sturdy, so you can enjoy them with the main meal or use them to build a sandwich the next day. And they’re gorgeous, too. See also: Better Buttermilk Biscuits from Joy “The Baker” Wilson and our free Baking Basics newsletter.

Rosemary Biscuits. Rosemary is a classic Thanksgiving flavor that complements many of the other ingredients on the holiday table. They are best served the day they’re made, but loading them up with all sorts of leftovers for tasty mini-sandwiches is absolutely a pro move.