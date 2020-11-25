Bitter greens such as radicchio, kale or endive are a fine choice for fall, but crunchy iceberg, feathery arugula or sweet spinach can be dressed up for an autumnal salad, too. Herbs such as parsley, dill or mint add boosts of unexpected flavor. Sweet, chunky or spicy additions will make a salad memorable. Think: fresh or dried fruit, roasted or candied nuts or slices of fresh chiles or frizzled ginger. Finally, the acidity of a good dressing will help cleanse your palate between bites of everything else.