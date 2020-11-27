Pureed until smooth, the creamy, brilliant orange-gold soup is served with a swirl of yogurt and a spray of fresh herbs. It’s one of those foods that manages to round out the sharp edges of the day. Sometimes, I’ll cradle a cup of it in the midafternoon for just that purpose.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Whether sipped for a snack or as or as part of a meal, it is a balm for a chilly day, fulfilling not just for your taste buds, but for your whole body.

Storage: The soup can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion (about 10 ounces), chopped

1 tablespoon finely minced or grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 pounds butternut squash, cut into 1-inch dice (about 7 cups)

2 ripe Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, or more as needed

3 tablespoons plain yogurt (low-fat or full fat)

Water, as needed

Step 1

In a large stock pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger and the turmeric and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in the squash, pears, salt and pepper. Add the broth and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the squash is very tender, about 25 minutes.

Step 2

Using an immersion blender, puree the soup, or let cool slightly, then puree it in batches in a stand blender until smooth. Add a little water or additional broth, if needed, to thin the soup to your liking.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until thin enough to drizzle.

Ladle the soup in bowls, drizzle with the yogurt and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 203; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 205 mg; Carbohydrates: 35 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 13 g; Protein: 6 g.

Recipe from dietitian and food columnist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,100 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.