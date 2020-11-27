Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles, above. You can have leftovers for breakfast! Use any leftover pumpkin puree from that pie and add to the batter. Dollop your leftover cranberry sauce on top. You can also go the waffle route with leftover stuffing: Just put it inside your waffle machine, press down and presto, stuffing waffle.

Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich. Let’s tackle the sandwich, a coveted item so treasured that Ross Geller from “Friends” lost his whole mind over it. Tuck leftover turkey into a simple stack of cheese, spicy mayo and a leftover dinner roll. Or stack up all your turkey day leftovers for a Thanksgiving Leftovers Turkey Po’ Boy.

Turkey Tortilla Soup. In a short amount of time, you can use both leftover turkey and turkey broth in this quick soup (you can make a fantastic turkey stock from leftover bones). Why not top with other leftovers too? If you’re not feeling like soup but like the Tex-Mex vibes, try a Turkey Tortilla Skillet.

Quinoa and Roasted Vegetable Bake With Gruyere. Ellie Krieger says you can make a decadent dish from leftover roasted veggies. Mix with quinoa and combine with Gruyere for a cheesy, delicious dinner.

Sheet Pan Frittata. Provided you don’t add too much extra liquid, you can get creative with what you add to a frittata. You can add leftover veggies or turkey here. Then slice the frittata and serve it in a dinner roll.

Southwest-Style Turkey Hash With Creamy Avocado-Cilantro Sauce. Get creative with what you add in here. You can add leftover veggies or even toss in some of your leftover corn casserole, and it will fit right in.

Dorie Greenspan’s Next Day Turkey-and-Cranberry Sriracha Strata. If you’re more inclined to toss everything together and bake it until its warm, then try this twist on the savory bread pudding. It uses turkey, cranberry sauce and leftover bread if you’ve got it. This is best if you assemble it at least six hours (or up to eight or so) before baking.

Dooky Chase’s Praline Pudding With Praline Liqueur Sauce. Got leftover bread? Bread pudding is the answer. This decadent one with nuts is just right for anyone who loves pecan pie.

Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. Use that leftover cranberry sauce in these cute little thumbprint cookies.