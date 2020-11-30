These meals in a bowl can be just the thing to provide balance during the holiday season.
Soupergirl’s White Bean and Corn Soup, above. D.C.-born Soupergirl makes healthful soups for all occasions. This recipe has tons of chopped veggies, hearty beans and a little miso for an umami-boost.
Tortellini Vegetable Soup. Our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger was craving a warm vegetable soup, but also wanted to shake things up a bit. Cheesy tortellini did the trick.
Apricot and Red Lentil Soup. Take a simple lentil soup, then add a little dried apricot for bright acidity for chilly evenings.
Winter Minestrone. We might be used to thinking of minestrone as a celebration of summer produce, but there are so many different types. This version is appropriately wintry, with cabbage and warm spices like clove and cinnamon.
Onion Soup With Porcini and Thyme. Earthy mushrooms and deeply caramelized onions lend themselves to this soup that will warm you all the way through your fingertips.
Sweet Potato, Collard and Black-Eyed Pea Soup. This soup is simply packed full of veggies: sweet potatoes add bulk to the base; onions, carrot and celery add their signature flavors; collards gently cook down until silky; black-eyed peas add their meaty, earthiness.
