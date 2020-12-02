The key to achieving that rich caramel flavor comes down to cooking the bananas in a generous amount of butter slowly on the stovetop. As they fall apart in the heat and darken in color, they transform into a toffee-like mixture that lends these cookies their alluring, Bananas Foster flavor. That mixture then gets creamed with sugar and vegetable shortening to create a light and fluffy base, which is the key to that desirable crisp-yet-chewy texture. The shortening ensures that the centers of the cookies remain soft. A generous amount of chopped bittersweet chocolate is added, and a quick roll in sugar makes them shimmer. The result is something new, unexpected and undeniably delicious — perfect for banana lovers.

When shopping for this recipe, don’t worry if your bananas aren’t completely ripe. In fact, unlike with banana bread, overripe bananas don’t work as well here because they cause the cookies to spread too much. With just-ripe bananas, the starch helps hold the cookies together, and the caramelization will bring out their natural sweetness.

AD

AD

If you’re nervous about caramelizing the bananas, remember: The more caramelized the bananas are, the more flavor they will have. This dough is surprisingly forgiving thanks to the shortening, so don’t be nervous. Go slow, take your time — and let the bananas reach their full flavor potential.

Recipe notes: If you prefer to use chocolate chips in this recipe, you can use 1 3/4 cups in place of the chopped chocolate.

Cookie dough can be made and refrigerated up to 48 hours before baking. Cookies should be formed and chilled until firm before baking, about 1 hour.

Baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 large bananas, peeled and roughly chopped into 1/4-inch pieces (about 1 1/4 cups/236 grams), see headnote

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 cups (375 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 cups (250 grams) granulated sugar, divided

2/3 cup (150 grams) packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup (48 grams) vegetable shortening

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped (about 1 3/4 cups/169 grams), see headnote

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

AD

AD

Step 2

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the bananas and cook, stirring frequently, until they fall apart and have the appearance of chunky applesauce. Continue cooking, scraping the bottoms and sides of the pot to prevent burning, until the butter and bananas are lightly browned and very fragrant, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, stir in the cinnamon, and let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes. (Bananas and butter will separate at this time.)

Step 3

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder.

Step 4

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, combine the cooked banana mixture, 3/4 cup (150 grams) of the granulated sugar, the brown sugar and shortening. Beat on medium speed until fully combined but still slightly gritty, 2 minutes. Turn the mixer off and add the eggs and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until light and ribbony, scraping down the sides as needed, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to low, and gradually add the flour mixture, beating until just combined. Stir in the chopped chocolate.

AD

AD

Step 5

Using a No. 50 disher, or 2 rounded tablespoons, portion out the dough and roll into balls about 1 1/2 ounces (45 grams) each. Roll each ball in the remaining 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar. Place the dough balls at least 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets and chill until firm, 15 to 30 minutes.

Step 6

Bake the cookies 12 to 14 minutes, rotating from front to back about halfway through, until lightly browned and the tops crack. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 212; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 29 mg; Sodium: 67 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 2 g.

AD

Adapted from food writer and recipe developer Jesse Szewczyk, co-author with BuzzFeed’s Tasty of “Tasty Pride: 75 Recipes and Stories from the Queer Food Community” (Clarkson Potter, 2020).

Tested by Emily Heil and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.