They are such a comforting treat to the soul of any chocolate lover. Even the few people I know who swear they don’t like chocolate like to sneak in a few bites. The chocolate dough is filled with semisweet chocolate chips and chunks of milk chocolate, white chocolate and Dulcey, Valrhona’s caramelized white chocolate. I like to use Valrhona chocolates if possible, but you can substitute your favorite brand of chocolate and use butterscotch or caramel chips in place of Dulcey. The cookies are so soft that they almost melt in your mouth, and they have just the right amount of salt. If I can get my hands on crunchy chocolate pearls (you can find them on Amazon or order from Valrhona directly), I add them to the dough for a nice crunch.

Recipe notes: The cookies need to be shaped and chilled for 1 hour before baking.

AD

AD

The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week or in the freezer for 1 month.

Ingredients

12 tablespoons (170 grams) European unsalted butter, such as Plugra or Kerrygold, at soft room temperature

2/3 cup (135 grams) packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Scant 1 1/2 cups (175 grams) all-purpose flour

Scant 1/2 cup (40 grams) Dutch-process cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt, preferably Maldon, plus more for sprinkling

1 1/4 ounces (35 grams) white chocolate, roughly chopped

1 1/4 ounces (35 grams) milk chocolate, roughly chopped

1 1/4 ounces (35 grams) Valrhona Dulcey chocolate (may substitute butterscotch chips or caramel chips; see headnote)

1 1/4 ounces (35 grams) bittersweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 ounces (35 grams) crisped white chocolate pearls (optional)

Step 1

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a hand mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter, dark brown sugar and granulated sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add the vanilla and beat again on medium-high. Scrape down the bowl again.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Break up any large clumps of cocoa powder as needed.

Step 3

Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture along with the white, milk and Dulcey chocolates, chocolate chips and white chocolate pearls, if using. Mix on low speed just until the dough comes together. Do not overmix, because that will make the cookies tough. If you’re concerned, turn off the mixer a little early and finish stirring by hand.

AD

AD

Step 4

Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a No. 30 disher or a large tableware spoon, scoop the dough into 2-tablespoon portions and roll into smooth balls. Each ball should weigh about 40 grams. Place the balls on one of the baking sheets (you’ll want to divide them up when it comes time to bake) and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 5

When ready to bake, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

Step 6

Divide the dough balls between the baking sheets, spacing them at least 3 to 4 inches apart. Bake, one sheet at a time, for 8 minutes. Do not panic when they do not spread in the oven. Upon taking the cookies out of the oven, gently press with a round, flat object — like the bottom of a measuring cup — wiping any chocolate off in between cookies. Sprinkle the cookies with the flaky sea salt while still warm.

AD

AD

Let the cookies cool completely on the baking sheets.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 148; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 17 mg; Sodium: 153 mg; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 2 g.

Adapted from Jonni Scott, corporate pastry chef at Itaberco, Inc., in Baltimore.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.