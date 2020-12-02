Recipe notes: The dough can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days or rolled and refrigerated overnight.

Store in an airtight container, using parchment paper between the layers of cookies if you stack them, at room temperature for up to 3 days. Freezing is not recommended.

Ingredients

2/3 cup (16 grams) freeze-dried raspberries

2 1/2 cups (315 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (50 grams) light rye flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup (2 sticks/225 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (220 grams) packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

1 large egg, plus 1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (100 grams) red sanding sugar (may substitute additional granulated sugar)

6 ounces (170 grams) large fresh raspberries

Step 1

In the bowl of a food processor, process the freeze-dried raspberries until they are reduced to a powder.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose and rye flours, baking soda, salt and raspberry powder.

Step 3

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Add the brown and granulated sugars and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg, yolk and vanilla and beat on medium until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Switch to low speed and beat in the flour mixture in three additions, mixing each in until barely combined.

Transfer the dough to the refrigerator, cover and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight, until stiff.

Step 4

Using a No. 40 disher or a 1 1/2-tablespoon measure, form the dough into 1-ounce (28-gram) balls and roll them in the red sanding sugar. Transfer them to plates, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to overnight, until firm.

Step 5

Meanwhile, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 6

Place 9 cookie balls on each baking sheet. Lightly press into the top of each cookie with your thumb or a teaspoon, making a very shallow indentation, then mash a raspberry between your fingers and gently set it into the indentation, smearing the raspberry a little without flattening the cookie.

Step 7

Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 7 minutes, then use a small spoon to sprinkle a pinch of sanding sugar onto each raspberry. Rotate the sheet, return it to the oven, and bake another 7 minutes, or until the sides are set.

Let the cookies cool completely on the pan before transferring them to a rack or platter. Repeat with remaining dough balls, ensuring the pans are completely cool before reusing.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 134; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 24 mg; Sodium: 78 mg; Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 1 g.

Adapted from “100 Cookies,” by Sarah Kieffer (Chronicle, 2020), who also writes the Vanilla Bean Blog.

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.