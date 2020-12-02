These sesame blossoms are inspired by that classic, as well as Syrian barazek, which you can find in many Middle Eastern bakeries, especially ones specializing in western Mediterranean cuisine. Instead of peanut butter, my sesame blossoms get their chew and nuttiness from tahini, and like barazek, they’re coated in a crackly layer of sesame seeds. Both cookies make a lovely addition to a cookie box or virtual cookie exchange. For a maximally nostalgic cookie-exchange experience, make sure you let them sit in an enclosed space with a peppermint-flavored cookie for a few hours. Or just bake up a batch and enjoy them while they’re absolutely perfect.

Recipe notes: Chocolate kisses are not always available internationally, but feel free to use milk chocolate buttons instead: Find buttons that are about 1 inch in diameter (from one 8-ounce bag), stack two together so their flat sides are touching, then use one pair for each cookie. (If one button is slightly bigger, make sure the bigger side shows). They will fuse together from the heat of the oven.

This recipe’s timing results in a very chewy cookie with crunchy edges. If you want your cookies to be extra golden brown, with more toasted sesame flavor, less chewiness and more crunch, add 1 to 2 minutes to their bake time before topping with chocolate (11 to 12 minutes without chocolate, then 2 minutes with chocolate).

The rolled and coated cookie dough can be frozen on a sheet pan and then stored in a plastic bag. Bake from frozen, but they will take about an extra 2 minutes to bake, and tend to be a little puffier.

The baked cookies keep well in an airtight container at room temperature for several days. You can also freeze them for up to 1 month, though you may lose a few more sesame seeds. Wait for the chocolate to set completely before storing.

Ingredients

Generous 1 3/4 cups (230 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

7 tablespoons (7/8 stick/100 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup (150 grams) packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, at room temperature

2/3 cup (165 grams) well-stirred tahini

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup (80 grams) untoasted sesame seeds, for coating

38 unwrapped chocolate kisses (use dark, if desired)

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together the flour and baking soda.

Step 2

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a hand mixer, beat together the butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt for a few seconds on low speed and then on medium for about 1 minute, just until thoroughly combined (the mixture should not be fluffy).

Step 3

Add the egg, tahini and vanilla, and beat on medium speed just until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the bowl after the first 15 seconds to make sure the ingredients fully incorporate.

Step 4

Add the flour mixture, and mix on low speed until the dough just comes together. Do not overmix, and stop as soon as there are no dry patches. Using a spatula, scrape down the bowl and give the dough a fold or two by hand to make sure there are no unmixed parts. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, and up to 24 hours.

Step 5

Once the cookie dough is ready, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 6

Scoop the dough into 38 smooth balls, using a No. 50 disher or slightly heaping tablespoon (each ball should weight about 20 grams). Roll the balls generously in the sesame seeds, roll again between your hands to make sure the seeds stick, and place them a couple inches apart on the lined baking sheets (about 12 per sheet — they will spread, but not dramatically).

Step 7

Bake one sheet at a time for about 10 minutes, just until the cookies are puffy, light brown and a little crackly. Remove from the oven, set a kiss in the center of each one (embed by slightly stamping it in) and return to the oven for 2 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown and slightly flatter, and the chocolate has softened but still holds its shape.

Carefully slide the parchment off the pan and let the cookies cool on the countertop. The chocolate should firm up after a couple hours, just about to the consistency of room temperature-set ganache. They should not regain the snap of tempered chocolate — soft is preferable here.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 120; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 12 mg; Sodium: 75 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 2 g.

Adapted from food blogger Kathryn Pauline of Cardamom and Tea and author of the upcoming “A Dish for All Seasons” (Chronicle, 2022).

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

