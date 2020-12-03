Read on for some of our favorite orzo recipes from our recipe archives.
Orzo Skillet With Salmon, Peas, Dill and Feta, above. One-pan meals are the best for busy days (or nights when you don’t want to do dishes), and this healthful combination from our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is as light as it is filling and bright.
Bacon and Spinach Orzo Salad. While this salad was designed for summer, you’ll have no trouble enjoying it now, too.
Orzo With Shrimp, Spinach and Pineapple. Try something a little different with your orzo: Make a punchy, pineapple-y dressing, toss in some shrimp and you’ve got a summery dish to remind you of sunnier days.
Roasted Pepper and Orzo Soup. Think tomato soup, but snappier. With roasted red bell peppers, pine nuts and baby spinach, this soup’s bold flavors will keep you warm.
Lemon and Apricot Cinnamon Chicken. Cinnamon isn’t just for sweet foods — here, it adds a nice warmth alongside the brightness of lemon and apricot.
Mushroom “Risoniotto.” Want risotto, but don’t feel like constantly stirring it? Orzo can offer you a similar, creamy texture while cooking up so much faster.
