This year, when there are no family gatherings, I’m especially nostalgic for all those memories, and food. If you’re feeling similarly wistful, or just looking for another little bright spot in what may be a bleak December, here are eight Hanukkah recipes — latkes and otherwise — from our archives to consider. And, yes, that’s one for each night of the Jewish holiday.

AD

AD

Quick Hanukkah Doughnuts, above. As promised in the name, this recipe cuts the prep time by using self-rising flour instead of yeast in the dough.

Classic Potato Latkes. My colleague Olga Massov has engineered her perfect version of latkes: crispy, lacy and irresistible, especially to the family dog she named after them.

Hash Brown Latkes With Caramelized Onion. Don’t love grating? Use store-bought frozen shredded potatoes for a shortcut that no one needs to know about, unless you want them to.

Cherry-Pecan Rugelach. There are lots of ways to take the filling for this staple of Jewish bakeries, all of which will pair well with the cream cheese dough.

Wine-Braised Pot Roast. As with other Jewish holidays, you’re likely to find a brisket on the table. But why just stick to that cut? Here’s a delectable, slow-roasting pot roast Olga originally published for Rosh Hashanah, which would also be welcome at your Hanukkah meal. Pair with latkes for the ultimate meat and potatoes dinner. You can leave out or swap the potatoes in the pot roast, but no one in my house would blink an eye about spuds two ways.

AD

AD

Bumuelos. For a different take on fried sweets, check out this Sephardic recipe that is more like a beignet than the doughnuts you usually see at Hanukkah.

Apple Cheddar Latkes. That’s right, there’s no potato in these fritters, but they’re no less enticing. Or make them along with a batch of potato pancakes for a latke sampler platter.

Roasted Apple-Aleppo Yogurt Sauce. Don’t choose between applesauce and sour cream when you can make this mash-up enlivened with the fruity spice of Aleppo pepper.