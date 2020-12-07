Naturally, you can mix and match broths for soups, but sometimes you don’t want to sip your meal. The next best way to use up that broth? Sauces! Below, you’ll find inspiration for those small amounts of broth leftover to make flavorful sauces and elevate your dinner.
Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry, above. A mixture of soy sauce, a little broth and a bit of cornstarch becomes a silky sauce to coat every piece of beef and broccoli in this quick stir fry.
Curried Chicken Pie. When making a savory pie, you want to break through crust to find a flavorful, saucy interior. This spiced sauce uses the last cup of broth in that container hiding in the fridge.
Green Chile Mac. A mix of broth, coconut milk and cashews create this creamy sauce for the ideal vegan mac and cheese.
Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. This quick pulled-chicken dish packs a major punch with its tangy sauce.
Pepperoni and Potato Pizza. How do you incorporate pepperoni into the pizza sauce? Cook it down with tomatoes, broth, spices and onion, then blend the whole thing for an incredibly tasty way to eat more pepperoni.
Pasta With Caramelized Pears and Gorgonzola. This pasta is like a whole cheese plate in a bowl with pears, gorgonzola, cranberries and nuts. A splash of broth will help you harness the caramelized bits of pear that stick to the pan so every drop of flavor ends up on your plate.
