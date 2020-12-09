“My grandfather was known as the birria guy,” says Esteban Castillo, author of “Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican American Kitchen,” (Harper Design, 2020) and the blog of the same name, who grew up between his family’s hometown in Colima, Mexico, and Southern California. “People used to come from all over to his village in Colima to get a taste, sometimes bringing food to share.”

Birria starts with a pungent base of chiles — usually a blend, but chiefly guajillo — plus spices and vinegar, in which seasoned meat is slow-cooked until it falls off the bone or into feathery shards. Cooks make it their own, adding avocado or banana leaves; tomatillos or tomatoes; cinnamon, ginger or any number of dried herbs to further enhance the multidimensional broth.

Traditionally a labor-intensive and long process, the dish used to be saved for celebrations and holidays. But its popularity in Tijuana-style birria and quesabirria tacos has grown — as have recipes that streamline the cooking process, like one Castillo developed: Soften chiles in water before blending them with garlic, apple cider vinegar, peppercorns, oregano, cumin, thyme and salt. This concentrate is then diluted with water and brought to a boil with chunks of beef loin tri-tip. The meat is simmered in its sauce, which becomes a glorious broth, for three to four hours, or until it’s meltingly tender. (Bonus: A multicooker such as the Instant Pot, or a pressure cooker, cuts the total cooking time down to about an hour.)

“The only constant is the guajillo,” says Castillo. “You can make it with other chiles, but it won’t be the same.” Guajillo chiles are among the mildest in terms of heat, reaching only an average of 3,750 units on the Scoville scale, barely a spark compared to the fire of a habanero, which can reach 350,000 SHU. It’s precisely that mildness, plus a quiet complexity, that put guajillos “among the three or four most important dried peppers of the Mexican kitchen,” according to chef and author Maricel E. Presilla’s “Peppers of the Americas: The Remarkable Capsicums That Forever Changed Flavor,” who also notes that the guajillo often plays more of a supporting role, providing body and balance to hotter salsas, marinades and moles. That’s not the case in birria, though, where it’s the star.

The chile’s nuance can be deceptive, though, as Castillo found when he was trying to re-create his family’s birria recipe based on phone calls with relatives who had never written down any measurements or their process. Re-creating a recipe from memory is, even for a seasoned cook or tenured chef, a tricky thing. Memory is mutable; nostalgia, with its dreamy tint, an overly influential trickster. “It’s funny that this recipe seems to be resonating with a lot of people. … I almost cut it from the book because it was eluding me,” Castillo says, laughing. “I scrapped the first version I had written because something about it wasn’t quite right. When my editor gave me another shot to work on it, the first thing I did was call my mom.”

Something his mother, Lilia Castillo, said reminded him of the smell of properly cooked birria; that it wasn’t just a meaty, mild broth, that there was something to offset the heavy flavors. “I realized it needed more acid. There’s a brightness that the vinegar brings to the dish,” Castillo says. “It cuts through everything, mellowing the fattiness of the meat and the heat of the broth.” After dozens of trials, he knew he had unlocked his family’s recipe the day he walked into his kitchen while the birria was cooking and was momentarily transported back to his childhood visits to Colima.

Birria, the dish, is both the meat and its rich, fatty broth. It is frequently served in a bowl, soup-style, garnished with chopped white onions and cilantro, a pile of fresh tortillas on the side to help sop up the broth. But birria can be served next to rice and beans, in a taco or quesadilla, in a fat torta, a plump, ruddy tamale or really any way you eat braised meat. There’s no wrong way to eat it, but Castillo prefers it in a bowl, like his grandfather used to serve it, with rice, refried beans and corn tortillas on the side. “Usually when I make it for people who’ve never had it, after one taste they’re hooked,” Castillo says, “but no matter how or when I eat it, it sparks memories of celebration and family. It’s warming and comforting in all the right ways.”

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

For the birria

10 large (2 1/2 ounces total) guajillo chiles (about 5 1/2 inches long), stemmed and seeded (may substitute ancho or pasilla)

2 (1 ounce total) ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded

8 cups water, plus more as needed

1 1/2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

5 garlic cloves, peeled

1 1/4 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

5 pounds beef loin tri-tip roast, fat trimmed, cut into 3-inch cubes

1 bay leaf

For serving

1 medium white onion, diced

1 bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Corn tortillas, rice and beans, or refried beans (optional)

Step 1

In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the guajillos, anchos and enough water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chiles are soft, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 2

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chiles to the jar of a blender. Add 1 cup of the chiles’ cooking liquid, the vinegar, garlic, thyme, peppercorns, oregano, cumin and salt. Secure the cover tightly, put a kitchen towel over the top of the blender and blend until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. This is your adobo. Let it cool completely.

Step 3

When the adobo is cool, pour it in a 1-gallon zip-top bag. Add the beef and bay leaf and seal the bag, squeezing out as much excess air as possible. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 2 days. The longer the meat marinates, the more flavor it will have.

Step 4

Transfer the beef and adobo into a 6-quart Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot. Stir in 8 cups of water. Bring the meat and liquid to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and cook until the meat is cooked through and shreds easily, 3 to 4 hours. Taste, and adjust the salt as needed. Remove and discard the bay leaf.

Step 5

To serve, ladle some of the beef and broth into a bowl, then top generously with onion and cilantro. Alternately, you can add some of the shredded beef to a warm tortilla, topping with onion and cilantro, or, serve the beef on a plate with rice and beans.

VARIATION: Pressure Cooker Birria: To make the birria in your multicooker, add the adobo, beef, bay leaf and 6 cups water to the pot. Make sure the steam valve is sealed. Select PRESSURE (HIGH) and set to 50 minutes. (It may take about 10 minutes for the appliance to come to pressure before cooking begins.) Let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release the remaining pressure. Never put your hands or face near the vent when releasing steam.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 401; Total Fat: 14.7g; Saturated Fat: 5.4g; Cholesterol: 178.6mg; Sodium: 583.2mg; Carbohydrates: 2.1g; Dietary Fiber: .4g; Sugar: .7g; Protein: 65.3g.

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,200 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.