This dish looks complicated, but if you can make the spiced butter and fresh cheese in advance, the rest comes together quickly. You’ll have leftover spiced butter. Use it anywhere you might use ghee or brown butter.

Ingredients

For the berbere brown butter

1 pound unsalted butter

1 small red onion (4 to 5 ounces), coarsely chopped

One (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tablespoon berbere seasoning

For the ayib

1 quart whole milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 large lemons)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the carrots

2 pounds carrots, peeled and trimmed

4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 orange, halved and thinly sliced, seeds removed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons Berbere Brown Butter, melted

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 cup ayib

Step 1

Make the berbere brown butter: In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter, skimming and discarding the foam as it forms on the surface. Cook until no more foam forms, about 10 minutes. Add the onion, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, cardamom, fenugreek, cumin, oregano, turmeric and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to lightly brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes, then strain the solids out and discard. Add the berbere seasoning to the butter and stir to combine; you should get 1 1/2 cups. Use right away or refrigerate until needed.

Step 2

Make the ayib: Line a fine mesh sieve with cheesecloth.

Step 3

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat the milk to between 200 and 205 degrees. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Continue stirring until the curds begin to form, about 2 minutes.

Step 4

Spoon the curds into the cheesecloth, then gently rinse under cold running water until the water runs clear. Set the sieve over a bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel and refrigerate for 3 hours to drain more liquid (discard the resulting water in the bowl). Add the salt and gently toss to combine, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use; you should get about 1 cup.

Step 5

Make the carrots: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

Step 6

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the carrots and orange slices together, then drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season with the salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast for about 40 minutes, or until the carrots are tender and the oranges begin to caramelize.

Step 7

While the carrots are roasting, in a bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the spiced butter, lemon juice and mustard to form an emulsion. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Step 8

To serve, arrange the carrots and oranges on a platter, drizzle with the vinaigrette, then scatter the parsley and ayib on top.

Nutrition Information

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.

Adapted from “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” by Marcus Samuelsson With Osayi Endolyn (Voracious, 2020).

Tested by Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

