Granola is well worth the 45 minutes it takes to make a batch every couple of weeks. During December, though, I typically find myself immersed in granola production, making multiple batches of this special holiday version to give as gifts.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

This year in particular, my friends would be disappointed if I didn’t come through with ribbon-tied jars of my granola, warmly fragrant with cinnamon and cloves, and festive with dried cranberries and crystalized ginger.

Of course, it’s also a gift I give to myself, as evidenced by the big jar of it sitting in my fridge right now.

Storage: The granola can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Ingredients

3 cups (10 ounces) old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup (4 ounces) walnut pieces

1 cup (4 ounces) sliced almonds

1/2 cup (2 ounces) raw unsalted sunflower seeds

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola or safflower

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) dried cranberries

1/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) chopped crystallized ginger

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300 degrees.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss the oats, walnuts, almonds and sunflower seeds to combine. Add the maple syrup, oil, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves and toss to coat evenly. Spread the mixture onto a large, rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 40 minutes, or until deeply browned and toasted, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Let the granola cool on the baking sheet at room temperature, about 20 minutes; the granola will crisp as it cools. Toss in the dried cranberries and crystallized ginger and transfer to an airtight container.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 145; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 23 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 4 g.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

