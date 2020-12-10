No, we’re not talking about stuffed-crust pizza (though that certainly has its place). Stuffed foods, no matter what they happen to be stuffed with, are a tasty group of meals that we can’t help but enjoy. Whether filled with meat, cheese, nuts, rice or veggies, stuffed stuff is delicious.

Luckily, we have plenty of recipes — sweet, savory and in-between — in our archives. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite satisfying snacks, warming dinners and delightful desserts for tasty food with a surprise inside. Still looking for something else? Look no further than our Recipe Finder.

Eggplant Stuffed With Onions, Peppers, Cheese and Nuts, above. The traditional version of this dish is wonderfully rich with olive oil, and this modern twist takes a lighter touch. This saucy vegetarian dish is deliciously cheesy.

Walnut and Date-Stuffed Baked Apples. Baked apples are an old-timey treat, so Ellie Krieger gave them an update with a lightly maple-sweetened walnut and date stuffing.

Bacon-Stuffed Shrimp Burgers. These surf-and-turf patties with crispy bacon and shrimp are a thoroughly delicious. They’re a favorite of recipe editor Ann Maloney’s husband.

Stuffed Grape Leaves. These classic stuffed grape leaves are a great snack, though you may end up eating enough of these to make it a meal.

Stuffed Dates. This popular appetizer makes another nice snack, with fudgy dates, Stilton cheese, balsamic vinegar and nuts.

Nutella-Stuffed Skillet Cookie. What’s better than a skillet cookie? A skillet cookie with a layer of Nutella inside.

More from Voraciously: