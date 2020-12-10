Eggplant Stuffed With Onions, Peppers, Cheese and Nuts, above. The traditional version of this dish is wonderfully rich with olive oil, and this modern twist takes a lighter touch. This saucy vegetarian dish is deliciously cheesy.
Walnut and Date-Stuffed Baked Apples. Baked apples are an old-timey treat, so Ellie Krieger gave them an update with a lightly maple-sweetened walnut and date stuffing.
Bacon-Stuffed Shrimp Burgers. These surf-and-turf patties with crispy bacon and shrimp are a thoroughly delicious. They’re a favorite of recipe editor Ann Maloney’s husband.
Stuffed Grape Leaves. These classic stuffed grape leaves are a great snack, though you may end up eating enough of these to make it a meal.
Stuffed Dates. This popular appetizer makes another nice snack, with fudgy dates, Stilton cheese, balsamic vinegar and nuts.
Nutella-Stuffed Skillet Cookie. What’s better than a skillet cookie? A skillet cookie with a layer of Nutella inside.
