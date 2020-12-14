Storage Notes: Leftover cabbage may be tightly covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 large red onion (about 10 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

1 medium head red cabbage (about 2 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar (may substitute red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar)

1/2 cup apple cider or juice

Step 1

In a large, heavy, ovenproof lidded pan over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the onions to a plate. Remove the pan from the heat.

Step 2

Meanwhile, using a chef’s knife, cut the cabbage in half through the stem. Place a cabbage half on the cutting board, flat side down, and slice into roughly 1-inch wedges, leaving enough of the core so that the wedges hold together as much as possible. Trim away the thickest part of the core, as needed. Repeat with the remaining cabbage half.

Step 3

Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees.

Step 4

In the same pan, melt another tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add half the cabbage wedges, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, without moving them, until lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes, then carefully flip the wedges with a thin metal spatula, season again with salt and pepper, and brown on the other side, about 5 minutes. Toss any loose cabbage leaves in the pan so that they brown on all sides. Transfer the wedges and leaves to another plate. Repeat with the final tablespoon of butter and the remaining cabbage. Transfer the second batch of cabbage to the plate with the first batch.

Step 5

In the same pan, add the vinegar and apple cider. Return half of the seared cabbage and loose leaves to the pan, sprinkle the cooked onions over, then add the rest of the seared cabbage, placing the prettiest wedges on top.

Cover the pan and place in the oven. Braise for 1 hour, or until the cabbage is tender (a sharp knife should slide in easily).

Serve directly from the pan or arrange on a platter and serve family-style.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 282; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 23 mg; Sodium: 103 mg; Carbohydrates: 50 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugar: 40 g; Protein: 4 g.

Recipe from food writer Katie Workman, founder of The Mom 100 website.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

