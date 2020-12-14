Storage Notes: Leftover gratin can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

Butter or cooking spray, for greasing the dish

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves (or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme), plus more for optional garnish

2 pounds 8 ounces russet potatoes, peeled and sliced about 1/8-inch thin

8 ounces (2 cups) grated sharp cheddar cheese

Step 1

Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-9-inch baking dish with butter or cooking spray.

Step 2

In a medium bowl or a liquid measuring cup, combine the chicken broth, cream, mustard, salt, pepper and thyme.

Step 3

Layer half the potatoes in the prepared baking dish. Then sprinkle on half the cheese and pour in half of the liquid mixture. Repeat with the remaining potatoes, cheese and liquid.

Step 4

Cover the pan with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for an additional 45 minutes or so, until the potatoes are tender (a knife slides should in easily) and the top is browned and crispy. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving; and sprinkle with more thyme, if using.

Note: You can make this dish in a 9-by-13-inch pan. You’ll get more crispy potatoes on top and a thinner layer of the creaminess, but it is just as good. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 676; Total Fat: 41 g; Saturated Fat: 26 g; Cholesterol: mg; Sodium: mg; Carbohydrates: g; Dietary Fiber: g; Sugar: g; Protein: g.

Recipe from food writer Katie Workman, founder of The Mom 100 website.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

