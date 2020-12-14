Onion Mushroom Tarte Tatin, above. Take a tarte tatin, and make it better by loading it up with onion, mushrooms, nuts and blue cheese. You can totally mix up the types of cheese however you like.
Mushroom Quesadillas. Keep a quesadilla simple: melty cheese and caramelized mushrooms are a match made in heaven.
Skirt Steaks With Creamy Mushrooms. A creamy mushroom sauce over a quickly prepared steak, makes for a quick dinner with hours of flavor.
Kasha Grain Bowl With Mushrooms, Onion and Egg. Make a hearty grain bowl for breakfast, lunch or dinner with mushrooms and an egg on top.
Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms. This one is a hearty one-pot chicken dish gets an extra-savory boost from mushrooms.
Black-Eyed Peas With Mushrooms. This earthy, filling dish is wonderfully flavorful in a flash and completely vegetarian. Slice mushrooms into thick chunks so they stay juicy.
