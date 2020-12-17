Amaretti Dipped in Ruby Ganache, above. The classic, chewy Italian almond cookie gets an elegant dip in a ruby chocolate ganache made with olive oil, which provides a tart and fruity counterpoint to the sweetness.

Food for the Gods. You’ll never look at a regular blondie the same way after trying this Philippine dessert, which uses a gluten-free flour blend. It’s chock-full of dates and walnuts, delightfully gooey and loaded with caramel flavor.

Bakewell Tart Bars. This riff on a favorite British dessert employs almond meal or flour in both the crust and the filling. Feel free to use whatever flavor jam you like.

Forgotten Chocolate Cookies. I adored this meringue-like treat included in my roundup of 14 American regional cookies from last year. They’re fast and easy to make, and you get to choose whether you want to use walnuts or pecans.

Boiled Peanut Butter Cookies. These were our most popular cookie recipe of 2019. The no-bake sweets from Southern cooking legend Edna Lewis hit the spot for a tasty, nostalgic treat that is no sweat to put together.

Endlessly Adaptable Cookie Bars. Here’s a recipe that contains a multitude of options, with variations suitable for people with gluten-free or vegan diets, as well as those who prefer whole grains. The add-ins are up for interpretation as well.

Catalan Marzipan Cookies With Coconut (Panellets de Coco). There are only five ingredients in these macaroon-esque cookies bound together by — wait for it — a Yukon Gold potato. This is a surefire recipe for a treat that delivers on appearance without making you work too hard.

Poppy Seed Cookies. Our gluten-free cookie trip now takes a turn to this Persian specialty. Again, the ingredient list is fairly trim. Basically, it’s a thumbprint cookie with the indent filled with poppy seeds. Simple and stunning.

Banana Cookies. What do you know, another pantry-friendly, five-ingredient-recipe! Keep in mind, you want the bananas fairly firm here, not soft and ripe as you would for bread. The dough is bulked up with almond meal and sweetened with maple syrup.

White Chocolate Honey Crisp Bars. The classic puffed rice treat gets dressed up for the holidays. Milk chocolate is added to the base mix, taking the place of the marshmallows, along with some sweetened condensed milk.