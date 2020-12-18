Instead, my car is the vehicular equivalent of couch-locked, and smells like nothing much at all. I know because sometimes I go sit in it, and engage in intense fantasies of going somewhere other than the grocery store.

This year I’ve wrestled with what’s okay to grieve. It’s the proportionality of the thing, I think, mixed with the shame factory that is social media, where people remain all too eager to tell others they are fools and villains for behaviors ranging from actual crimes to a preference for a certain root vegetable. The loss of my annual season of punch-sharing is meaningless, less than trivial, in the context of a pandemic in which we’ve lost more than 1.5 million people, meaningless next to the suffering caused by vast unemployment and financial hardship that have accompanied that pandemic. But in a different context: The punch is not the point. We have a limited time on this earth, a limited time for joy and celebration; we waste too much of that time; we lose those we love regularly and cruelly even when a plague is not in our midst. That so many of us have striven to protect each other by giving up nearly a year of togetherness is right and good, but it should be recognized as a sacrifice.

AD

AD

The punch is never truly the point; it’s just a gift I love to give people as we celebrate together. This year, giving means giving that up.

But I’m still thinking about past punches. Like the lights and the cookies and the songs of the season, holiday punch is an accessory for those moments of happiness and conviviality when you look around the room at the faces of those you’ve chosen to share your time with and think, I’m so damn lucky. These touchpoints of the senses, I find, give my brain something to hook to now when I’m trying to remember that feeling and have faith it’ll come and settle among us again.

Obviously I’m willing to give up these celebrations for the greater good, but I’ve still found myself wanting to indulge in punch-making, almost as a gesture of hope. A bowl properly proportioned for one can’t replicate the joy of making, say, a full Chatham Artillery Punch, where part of the pleasure is watching guests’ eyes grow large with alarm as you prepare the drink before their eyes, pouring six whole bottles of alcohol into your punchbowl. But on the plus side, it is also less likely to provoke your neighbors’ calls to the authorities later, when said guests wander pantsless into your garden and howl at the moon. And since you’re already home, you won’t need to sort out a New Year’s Uber.

AD

AD

This New Year’s, I’ll be celebrating small but toasting to the big day that I hope is in our future: When I can go to one of my beloved bars, find it thriving, take a sip of a drink, then nudge the friend next to me to say “This is delicious — try it!” and casually, carelessly hand over my glass.

Get small. One of my favorite things about making a fancy party punch is garnishing the bowl, scattering the surface with citrus wheels and spices and herbs so that it’s a visual treat as well. You can do the same even if you’re the only one drinking, but you may need to downscale the size of the garnishes, as a lemon wheel or two will cover the whole surface of the drink. Such spices as allspice berries, star anise, juniper and peppercorn will still work fine, as will small sprigs of herbs, but you may want to think about berries, pomegranate seeds, grapes and smaller citrus fruits (key limes, clementines, kumquats) for miniature wheels.

AD

AD

Make nice with ice. Remember bars? Weren’t they great? You knew you were at one that really cared about details when you got a drink containing one of those hand-chiseled, perfectly sized for the glass, crystal-clear ice cubes. The ice for these is typically made in a sizable machine called a Clinebell, but there are clear-ice molds that’ll work in home freezers. Check out TrueCube, Glacio, Ticent or Rabbit brands (and make sure you’re getting the right dimension and variety; some larger molds just produce bigger cloudy ice).

Brainstorm your bowl. A holiday when you’re missing time with friends and family is a good moment to break out a bowl that has some meaning to you. If you don’t have one, look for one that’s pretty, will complement the color of your punch, and won’t tip or spill easily. Flat soup bowls aren’t a great choice here. Keep in mind the ease of drinking: You may be able to lift and sip from a bowl with taller edges, or you may prefer to use a straw.

Pomegranate Fizz

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

AD

AD

You can make this bright and festive punch-format cocktail nonalcoholic by omitting the gin and dry curaçao, increasing the pomegranate juice to 6 ounces, adding an ounce of simple syrup, and replacing the dry sparkling wine with soda or tonic water. Since most bitters are alcoholic, if you want to avoid even those few drops of booze but desire an orangy note, strip a large swath of orange peel and express the oils over the punch and drop it into the bowl, as well.

1 to 2 servings

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

4 ounces pomegranate juice

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces gin

1 ounce dry curaçao

3 dashes orange bitters

2 ounces chilled sparkling brut-style white wine

Lemon/kumquat wheels, pomegranate seeds, rosemary sprig and/or grating of nutmeg, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in a serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the pomegranate and lemon juices, gin, curaçao and bitters, and stir to combine. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with the chilled sparkling wine. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

Stocking Clementine

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

AD

AD

Citrus fruits are often given out as holiday treats. Here, they’re boosted with mezcal and elderflower for a bright and earthy brew. Fresh tangerine juice can be found at Whole Foods and well-stocked supermarkets.

1 to 2 servings

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

4 ounces fresh tangerine or clementine juice

2 ounces mezcal

3/4 ounce St-Germain liqueur

3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

2 to 3 ounces chilled club soda, to taste

Wheels of clementines or tangerines studded with cloves, star anise pod, allspice berries and/or sage leaves, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in your serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the juice, mezcal and bitters, and stir to combine. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with club soda to taste. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

A Pear-tridge in a Chai Tea

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

The rich spices in chai (yes, we know the “tea” in the name is redundant but leaving it out would lose the terrible pun) go beautifully with pears. We used Mathilde Poire for the liqueur, but you can substitute a ginger liqueur, if you like.

AD

AD

1 to 2 servings

Ice (preferably 1 to 2 large cubes)

2 ounces vodka (or pear-flavored vodka)

1 1/2 ounces chilled chai

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces pear nectar

1 ounce pear liqueur, such as Mathilde Poire

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 ounces chilled ginger ale

Wheels of lemon or pear, rosemary sprig, and/or sprinkle of grated nutmeg and/or ground cinnamon, for garnish (optional)

Place the ice cubes in your serving bowl and set aside.

In a mixing glass, combine the vodka, chai, lemon, pear nectar, liqueur and bitters, and stir to mix together. Pour the mixture over the ice in the bowl, then top with the chilled ginger ale. Arrange your garnishes on the surface of the drink, if using, and serve.

Recipes from Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make any of these recipes? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.