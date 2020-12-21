There is no need to spray the chicken wings with oil before air-frying, because the chicken skin should produce enough oil. But if traces of cornstarch still show after cooking, you can lightly spray the pieces.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Make Ahead: The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Storage Notes: Leftover wings can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Unsauced leftover wings can be reheated in the air fryer for 2 minutes. Sauced wings should be reheated in a conventional oven.

Where to Buy: Gochujang is available at international markets or well-stocked grocery stores.

Ingredients

FOR THE WINGS

2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)

3/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

FOR THE SAUCE

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean chile paste), or your favorite chile paste

2 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced or finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon minced or finely grated garlic

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Sliced scallions, for serving (optional)

Sesame seeds, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Make the wings: Set the air fryer to 390 degrees and preheat for about 5 minutes.

Dry the wings with paper towels and place them in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder and salt.

Step 2

Cover the wings with the cornstarch mixture and, using your hands or kitchen tongs, toss to ensure all the pieces are coated.

Step 3

Once the fryer is preheated, tap each piece of chicken on the side of the bowl to remove excess starch and place it in the air fryer basket. The wings can touch each other, but do not overcrowd them. Cook in batches if necessary.

Close the basket and cook the chicken wings for 30 minutes, turning and rotating them about every 10 minutes.

Step 4

Make the sauce: While the chicken is cooking, in a small saucepan, whisk together the honey, gochujang, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and salt until combined. Set the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 5

Once the chicken is done, transfer the wings to a shallow bowl or platter, add the sauce and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the scallions and sesame seeds, if using, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 460; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 94 mg; Sodium: 840 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 22 g; Protein: 23 g.

Adapted from Tanya Harris’s My Forking Life blog.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,200 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.