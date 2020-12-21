If using a 4-quart air fryer, you can cook 12 jumbo shrimp at once; if it is a smaller capacity, you may have to cook in batches.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Make Ahead: The dipping sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated. The pepper will become more pronounced after a day or two.

Storage Notes: Leftover shrimp can be refrigerated up to 2 days; the sauce for up to 3 days. Reheat in the preheated air fryer for 2 minutes.

Ingredients

FOR THE SHRIMP

12 jumbo shrimp (21-25 count), peeled with the tail shell left on, and deveined

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper

3 thin slices bacon, halved lengthwise and then halved across

FOR THE SAUCE

1/3 cup orange marmalade

2 tablespoons dark rum

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon minced or grated garlic

1/4 teaspoon minced or grated fresh ginger

Step 1

Make the shrimp: Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees for 5 minutes.

While the air fryer is preheating, pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and season with the Creole seasoning and pepper on both sides. Wind a quarter of a bacon strip around each shrimp, doing your best to cover as much of the shrimp as you can.

Step 2

Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in the air fryer basket without overlapping. Try to place the shrimp so the ends of the bacon are under the shrimp. Cook for 11 minutes.

Step 3

Make the sauce: While the shrimp is cooking, in a small bowl, stir together the marmalade, rum, pepper flakes, garlic and ginger until well combined. Taste, and season with more pepper flakes, if desired.

Step 4

Arrange the shrimp on a platter and serve with the dipping sauce on the side.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 130; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 74 mg; Sodium: 577 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 11 g.

Shrimp recipe adapted from a recipe by Christine Pittman, owner of TheCookful.com. Sauce recipe from recipes editor Ann Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

