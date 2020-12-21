If using a 4-quart air fryer, you can cook 12 jumbo shrimp at once; if it is a smaller capacity, you may have to cook in batches.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
Make Ahead: The dipping sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated. The pepper will become more pronounced after a day or two.
Storage Notes: Leftover shrimp can be refrigerated up to 2 days; the sauce for up to 3 days. Reheat in the preheated air fryer for 2 minutes.
Ingredients
FOR THE SHRIMP
- 12 jumbo shrimp (21-25 count), peeled with the tail shell left on, and deveined
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
- 2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper
- 3 thin slices bacon, halved lengthwise and then halved across
FOR THE SAUCE
- 1/3 cup orange marmalade
- 2 tablespoons dark rum
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon minced or grated garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon minced or grated fresh ginger
Step 1
Make the shrimp: Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees for 5 minutes.
While the air fryer is preheating, pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and season with the Creole seasoning and pepper on both sides. Wind a quarter of a bacon strip around each shrimp, doing your best to cover as much of the shrimp as you can.
Step 2
Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in the air fryer basket without overlapping. Try to place the shrimp so the ends of the bacon are under the shrimp. Cook for 11 minutes.
Step 3
Make the sauce: While the shrimp is cooking, in a small bowl, stir together the marmalade, rum, pepper flakes, garlic and ginger until well combined. Taste, and season with more pepper flakes, if desired.
Step 4
Arrange the shrimp on a platter and serve with the dipping sauce on the side.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 130; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 74 mg; Sodium: 577 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 11 g.
Shrimp recipe adapted from a recipe by Christine Pittman, owner of TheCookful.com. Sauce recipe from recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Tested by Ann Maloney.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,200 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.
More recipes from Voraciously: