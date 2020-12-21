The “short” in the name comes from the style of pastry: It’s tender and brittle rather than doughy or stretchy, which would make it “long.” That dry, lightly sweet cookie style makes them an ideal accompaniment for tea, coffee or even a glass of sweet wine. For more cookie inspiration — 347 sortable recipes, to be precise — see our cookie generator.

Proper British Shortbread, above. This recipe comes from Mary Berry, the beloved longtime judge on “The Great British Bake Off,” who adds semolina flour to her shortbread for an extra sandy texture. If you prefer a more tender cookie, replace it with cornstarch or rice flour. The coarse sugar on top gives it a sparkly appearance but is optional.

Lemon Cornmeal Shortbread. Stone-ground cornmeal does double duty here, giving these cookies a sandy texture and turning them the color of sunshine. Lemon zest complements their golden hue. Dorie Greenspan’s lemon-poppy seed shortbread is another popular choice.

Brown Sugar Shortbread. Substituting brown sugar for the standard white gives these cookies an almost butterscotch flavor, which is enhanced by the small amount of salt in the dough. Brown sugar pecan shortbread, which is rolled into logs and sliced, are another favorite.

Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread. A double dose of chocolate, in the form of cocoa powder and Ferrero Rocher candies, offsets the saltiness of these cookies. Roll them in sprinkles or turbinado sugar for more crunch and sparkle.

Peach Melba Shortbread. Though this 20-minute, one-bowl bar cookie recipe calls for peach and raspberry jam, any jam or marmalade will work well. Try dark cherry jam, which will go well with the almonds in the topping, or cranberry preserves for a more seasonal flavor. Or, consider these lime and Thai-basil shortbreads with a passion fruit glaze.

Millionaire’s Shortbread With Halvah. This riff on millionaire’s shortbread adds a layer of halvah between the shortbread and caramel layers. Tahini gets stirred into the caramel, giving the cookie an extra hit of sesame flavor. Also check out a version of the classic millionaire’s shortbread that’s jazzed up with a sea salt caramel and swirled white and dark chocolate top.

Tuscan Rosemary Shortbread. Rosemary adds a lightly savory note to these sweet cookies. Want to go greener? This matcha shortbread would pair perfectly with a cup of green tea. For another herbal option, consider these savory pecan, Parmesan and thyme shortbreads.

Vanilla and Chocolate Shortbread Birdhouses. No need to splash out for a full gingerbread house when you can make these charming birdhouses out of vanilla and chocolate shortbread cookies. A quick royal icing helps glue them together. Give them as gifts or hang them from the tree; a dusting of colored sugar will add holiday sparkle and shine.