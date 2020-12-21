Even though I know that Christmas is Friday, it’s still a little hard to believe. But then again, many of the events of this year have been difficult for me to wrap my head around. Nonetheless, we’ve persevered through circumstances both small (i.e. a seemingly never ending pile of dishes to wash) and large (a pandemic, racial injustice, a shortage of toilet paper — take your pick), and no matter what you’ve had to endure, the fact that you did endure is cause for celebration this holiday season.

While many won’t be preparing and participating in the large feasts of Christmases past, here are a few recipes for a more intimate dinner that are just as festive.

Seared, Slow-Roasted Steak, above. Instead of a prime rib roast, give this slow-roasted steak recipe a try for Christmas dinner this year. A nicely cooked steak is just as celebratory, and you can splurge on a higher quality beef than you might normally purchase to make the meal extra special.

Rack of Lamb With Pecan-Mint Dipping Sauce. A rack of lamb makes a wonderful holiday main course, and its diminutive size lends it perfectly to more intimate settings. This three-step cooking method from chef Virginia Willis ensures a juicy-crisped coating and a medium-rare finish on the meat.

Classic Fried Chicken. While fried chicken might not be the first thing you think of for Christmas dinner, it’s a huge thing in Japan, and it’s high time to bring that tradition home. Besides, fried chicken is a classic celebration food, so pop open a bottle of bubbly and let the festivities begin.

Roasted Mushroom and Swiss Chard Lasagna. Lasagna is somewhat of a Christmastime tradition in my family, with a pan usually making an appearance at some point near the holiday. While I am personally a fan of leftovers, you can scale down this recipe to make just enough for your needs.

Roasted Whole Fish. While a traditional feast of the seven fishes might not be practical for a small group, this one roasted whole fish is a great substitute. Though it requires minimal effort to prepare, a roasted whole fish really brings it in terms of presentation.

Porcini-Crusted Pork Tenderloin. Because of its size, pork tenderloin is ideal for a limited-guest dinner. This recipe brings deep umami flavor thanks to the dried porcini mushrooms in the crust.

Double-Mushroom Risotto. As fancy as it may seem, preparing a nice pot of risotto is more attainable than you may have been led to believe, particularly when cooking for only a few people. And for the vegans out there, this recipe is written without any dairy, making it rich and decadent without any cream or cheese.

