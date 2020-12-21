While many won’t be preparing and participating in the large feasts of Christmases past, here are a few recipes for a more intimate dinner that are just as festive.

Seared, Slow-Roasted Steak, above. Instead of a prime rib roast, give this slow-roasted steak recipe a try for Christmas dinner this year. A nicely cooked steak is just as celebratory, and you can splurge on a higher quality beef than you might normally purchase to make the meal extra special.

Rack of Lamb With Pecan-Mint Dipping Sauce. A rack of lamb makes a wonderful holiday main course, and its diminutive size lends it perfectly to more intimate settings. This three-step cooking method from chef Virginia Willis ensures a juicy-crisped coating and a medium-rare finish on the meat.

Classic Fried Chicken. While fried chicken might not be the first thing you think of for Christmas dinner, it’s a huge thing in Japan, and it’s high time to bring that tradition home. Besides, fried chicken is a classic celebration food, so pop open a bottle of bubbly and let the festivities begin.

Roasted Mushroom and Swiss Chard Lasagna. Lasagna is somewhat of a Christmastime tradition in my family, with a pan usually making an appearance at some point near the holiday. While I am personally a fan of leftovers, you can scale down this recipe to make just enough for your needs.

Roasted Whole Fish. While a traditional feast of the seven fishes might not be practical for a small group, this one roasted whole fish is a great substitute. Though it requires minimal effort to prepare, a roasted whole fish really brings it in terms of presentation.

Porcini-Crusted Pork Tenderloin. Because of its size, pork tenderloin is ideal for a limited-guest dinner. This recipe brings deep umami flavor thanks to the dried porcini mushrooms in the crust.

Double-Mushroom Risotto. As fancy as it may seem, preparing a nice pot of risotto is more attainable than you may have been led to believe, particularly when cooking for only a few people. And for the vegans out there, this recipe is written without any dairy, making it rich and decadent without any cream or cheese.