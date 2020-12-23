Depending on what you are up for, preparing them can be a total breeze. You could purchase pre-made chocolate cups, or for a relatively easy project in the kitchen, you could make your own.

To go the DIY route, you’ll need a set of mini-muffin-sized silicone baking cups (I used these) and a small, clean paint brush. With these tools at hand, you then melt the chocolate in a double boiler. I use a short-cut tempering method where most of the chocolate is melted initially, but some is held back and stirred in to melt once the bowl is off the heat. This helps bring the temperature of the chocolate down gradually and yields a better-quality final product.

Then, in what feels like a relaxed arts-and-crafts project, you fill the silicone cups about a third of the way with melted chocolate, and use the paintbrush to spread it evenly to the top of the cup. Once the cups chill in the refrigerator for a half hour, you pop them out of the liners. It’s not hard to do, but a couple may crack in the process, so I suggest making a few extra to account for that.

The rest of the recipe is effortless: You make the ricotta cream by beating the cheese until smooth, sweeten it lightly with confectioners’ sugar and brighten it with a touch of lemon zest. Then, dollop the cream into the cups, top with the raspberries, add a mint leaf to each, and shower them all with confectioner’s sugar.

The result is a beautiful dessert, which is just as I hope the year ahead will be — sweet, healthy and filled with good things.

Make ahead: The chocolate cups may be made, then filled with ricotta and topped with raspberries up to 1 day in advance; store tightly covered in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

6 ounces (170 grams) dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent), chopped (may substitute sixteen (1/2-ounce) chocolate dessert cups, see NOTE)

2/3 cup (150 grams) whole milk ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

6 ounces fresh raspberries

16 small fresh mint leaves

Step 1

If making the chocolate cups, melt three-quarters (about 4 1/2 ounces) of the chocolate in a bowl set over a pot with about 2 inches of barely simmering water (make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water). Transfer to a towel-lined counter (this helps the bowl to stay put), add the remaining chocolate, and stir until completely melted.

Step 2

Fill a silicone baking cup about a third of the way with the chocolate, then, using the paint brush, spread the chocolate to the top of each cup, layering the sides as thickly as possible. Repeat with the remaining chocolate and silicone cups. Place the filled cups onto a large rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes. Carefully pop the chocolate cups out of the liners.

Step 3

In a small bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the ricotta cheese until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Stir in the sugar and the lemon zest.

Step 4

Using a small spoon fill each chocolate cup with about 2 teaspoons of the ricotta mixture. (You can also transfer the mixture to a piping bag fitted with a narrow tip and pipe the mixture into the cups.) Top each cup with 2 to 3 raspberries. Garnish with a mint leaf and sprinkle with additional confectioners’ sugar right before serving.

NOTE: To make the chocolate cups, you’ll need: 16 mini-muffin size silicone baking cups and a small clean paint brush. Alternatively you can purchase 16 (1/2-ounce) chocolate dessert cups.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 158; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 16 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 5 g.

Recipe from dietitian and food columnist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

