Buttery Crepes. These thin pancakes are a cinch to make and wonderfully buttery, as the name suggests. Fill with whatever you like, or dust with powdered sugar and squeeze a lemon over.
Banana Pancakes. Get your kids to help whip up these customizable banana pancakes.
Giant Dutch Baby With Fruit. Try another type of pancake: a Dutch baby! This enormous version gets covered in fruit.
Sausage and Spinach Breakfast Strata. Mix and match whatever sausage you like with whatever dark leafy green you choose. You can make this hearty, savory strata in advance and reheat on Christmas morning.
Quiche With Broccoli, Gorgonzola and Walnuts. Frozen puff pastry is the first step to this simple quiche.
Smoked Salmon Frittata. Want something that feels a little fancy? Stir smoked salmon into a frittata.
More from Voraciously: