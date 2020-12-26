10. Roasted Butternut Squash and Red Onion With Tahini and Za’atar. This beautiful dish is a favorite side on Olga Massov’s Thanksgiving table, and it can be easily scaled up or down to suit your needs.

9. Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadew. The image of a super-stuffed sandwich is cartoonish, maybe, but desirable. When you cut cauliflower into thick slabs, you’re halfway there to your jam-packed sandwich dreams.

8. Garlicky Broccoli and Beans With Pesto. With a neat trick to blanch the broccoli, this dish will be ready in no time.

7. Southern Collard and Sweet Potato Hash. Cookbook author Jenné Claiborne has you thinly slice sweet potatoes, layer them on the bottom of your skillet, and cover so that you can crisp up the root vegetable and steam it at the same time, making this a super-quick hash.

6. Instant Pot Spaghetti. When Joe Yonan’s stove broke this summer, he turned to his trusty Instant Pot to whip up a saucy spaghetti dinner full of nostalgia.

5. Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes. These aren’t your ordinary baked sweet potatoes; scoop out the filling and mix with tahini and lemon to add brightness and earthiness to something familiar.

4. Tacu Tacu (Peruvian Beans and Rice). If you haven’t tried beans and rice the Peruvian way, give it a go!

3. Grilled Yogurt Sandwiches. This lunchtime staple from a Great British Bake Off semifinalist and cookbook author Chetna Makan’s childhood is sure to become a favorite for you, too.

2. Simply Perfect Pot of Beans. A big pot of beans at the start of the week lends itself to different dishes each day.

1. Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup With Lemon. It’s the soup that simply will not quit! Not only was this our top vegetarian recipe of the year, but it was also our top recipe of the year, period. It’s that good!