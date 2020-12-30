For more comforting winter recipes, head over to our Recipe Finder.
Wine-Braised Pot Roast, above. The beauty of a good braise lies in its relative effortlessness. Aside from a quick sear and deglazing, this mostly hands-off recipe is sure to delight once it hits the table.
Lentil and Macaroni Soup With Swiss Chard. Fragrant with cumin and coriander, this soup is nice and hearty, and sure to bring comfort on a cold night.
Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage. Crispy chicken skin is hard to resist, and the sweet-and-tangy mix of maple syrup and whole grain mustard adds tons of flavor with few ingredients.
Pork Chili Verde. Ground pork and canned beans make this green chili a great weeknight dinner option.
Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya. For anyone who has never made jambalaya at home, this recipe is straightforward and nearly foolproof, and is a worthy contender to be in your regular dinner rotation.
Cod Stew With Fennel, Olives and Orange Essence. Delicate fennel, briny olives, and bright orange juice and zest infuse this warming fish stew with tons of flavor.
Bean and Barley Chili. This vegetarian chili is done in less than an hour, making it ideal for dinner any weeknight.
