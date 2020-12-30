Trifles are the ideal dessert format for these times: as adaptable, flexible and forgiving as all we had to be in 2020. You can pivot with a trifle.

Loosely defined, a trifle is a layered dessert of cake, sauce (often alcohol), fruit (whole or as jam) and custard served cold in a big bowl. Trifles are simple but special, especially when the gorgeous layers are visible through a traditional clear glass footed bowl. Trifles can sit in the fridge for a couple of days before serving. Trifles easily adjust to what you have on hand and what you’re craving. You can use leftover cake or cookies. You don’t need to bake unless you want to. You don’t even need a knife.

Craving crunch? Toss on a layer of crumbled toffee. Want chocolate? Use brownies instead of cake. I once made a breakfast trifle with French toast pieces, fruit and maple butter.

We are at the point in the pandemic when cooking can be so monotonous that any food preparation, even mere assembly, is a win in my book. You want to make a trifle with just two layers and no custard? The trifle police will not stop you.

For those who immediately tune out when special equipment is required, rest assured you can assemble a trifle in any straight-sided container. It’s nice for it to be glass, so you can see the layers, but by no means necessary. I leave a trifle out for everyone to see during dinner so they know dessert will be amazing. Also, I think dessert should always be served on a pedestal.

