Craving crunch? Toss on a layer of crumbled toffee. Want chocolate? Use brownies instead of cake. I once made a breakfast trifle with French toast pieces, fruit and maple butter.
We are at the point in the pandemic when cooking can be so monotonous that any food preparation, even mere assembly, is a win in my book. You want to make a trifle with just two layers and no custard? The trifle police will not stop you.
For those who immediately tune out when special equipment is required, rest assured you can assemble a trifle in any straight-sided container. It’s nice for it to be glass, so you can see the layers, but by no means necessary. I leave a trifle out for everyone to see during dinner so they know dessert will be amazing. Also, I think dessert should always be served on a pedestal.
