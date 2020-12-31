Sometimes you want a cocktail, but you just don’t have all the ingredients. That’s okay!

Plenty of drinks can be made with basic pantry items. Think jam, spices — even milk. Barring the principal liquor, the following four (technically five) cocktails use simple ingredients that many of you already have on hand. Not seeing the recipe for you? Head to our Recipe Finder for more.

Jammartini. A classic gin martini with one twist: a spoonful of raspberry jam. If you or someone you know prefers to abstain from alcohol, you could use strawberry preserves to make a Strawberry-Jalapeño Non-a-Rita.

Castaway. Oats and honey will make the base of this rum drink. Make your own oatmilk (or, if you have some on hand, use that) and stir in a homemade honey syrup.

Sour Mix. Commercial sour mix doesn’t have a great reputation, so why not make the stuff yourself? Use with any liquor you like, though you may want to adjust the lime-to-lemon ratio for certain types of alcohol. Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan explains what to keep in mind on the recipe page.

Golden Slumbers. Make a cocktail version of turmeric milk a.k.a. haldi doodh, a.k.a. golden milk. Start with a spiced turmeric syrup, then mix with milk and rum.

