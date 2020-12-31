Jammartini. A classic gin martini with one twist: a spoonful of raspberry jam. If you or someone you know prefers to abstain from alcohol, you could use strawberry preserves to make a Strawberry-Jalapeño Non-a-Rita.
Castaway. Oats and honey will make the base of this rum drink. Make your own oatmilk (or, if you have some on hand, use that) and stir in a homemade honey syrup.
Sour Mix. Commercial sour mix doesn’t have a great reputation, so why not make the stuff yourself? Use with any liquor you like, though you may want to adjust the lime-to-lemon ratio for certain types of alcohol. Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan explains what to keep in mind on the recipe page.
Golden Slumbers. Make a cocktail version of turmeric milk a.k.a. haldi doodh, a.k.a. golden milk. Start with a spiced turmeric syrup, then mix with milk and rum.
