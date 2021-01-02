That doesn’t necessarily mean throwing all restraint to the wind. Instead, we’d all be well-served by embracing the ethos of Ellie Krieger, the registered dietitian and nutritionist who writes our weekly Nourish column. You’ll never find words like “guilt” or “diet” in Ellie’s vocabulary. Her goal is to create dishes that taste good and are also good for you. It’s smart cooking.

To help inspire you at the beginning of this year, here’s a week’s worth of healthy and, yes, nourishing recipes from Ellie that are suited for these cold winter days.

Miso-Ginger Roasted Chicken and Pears, above. This sweet-and-savory sheet pan supper uses bone-in chicken breasts along with seasonal pears. Use whatever variety of the fruit you like so long as it’s firm. For another one-pan meal, check out Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage.

Butternut Squash and Pear Soup. Pears also star in this vibrant, comforting soup. It’s the kind of dish I am happy to eat as a main course all winter. Serve with a nice salad and whole-wheat bread for dipping.

Gem Salad With Grapefruit, Picked Onions and Avocado Dressing. Speaking of salad, this one is a perfect option for winter, brightened with segments of red grapefruit and pickled onions. The avocado green goddess dressing is also a winner, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll be tempted to double it to have more to eat with tortilla chips or anything else you want to dip.

Spaghetti Squash Stuffed With Escarole, White Beans and Turkey Sausage. Spaghetti squash tends to throw people for a loop, especially if they’re not interested in treating it like pasta (me!). Here it’s stuffed with a hearty, savory mix of greens and beans, bulked up with a little bit of meat.

Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon With Endive and Green Apple Salad. This fresh and light recipe, one of our most popular of 2019, is an all-in-one meal. It’s quick enough for a weeknight, too.

Pork Chili Verde. See why this recipe has a perfect five-star rating in our Recipe Finder. It includes fresh poblano and jalapeño peppers, white beans, large white corn kernels (hominy) and ground pork (or turkey).

Roasted Fish With Potatoes and Green Beans in Pesto Broth. A brief stint in the oven makes for foolproof, flaky fish before it’s combined with a flavorful potato-y broth spiked with wine and pesto (store-bought works!).