Many recipes will pair wine to the type of protein — white for fish and chicken, red for red meats — though you’ll certainly find recipes that defy that rule.
Read on for some options enhanced by wine. Not quite what you’re looking for? Check our Recipe Finder for more recipes featuring wine.
Linguine With Cod in a Saffron-White Wine Sauce, above. Make this easy, fancy-ish meal for those nights when you need to zhuzh it up.
Classic Mussels Meuniere. This classic French preparation of mussels requires some fragrant wine to infuse the mussels as they steam. While this recipe sticks to tradition, we’ve also got a few flavor twists to try.
Ina Garten’s Arrabbiata Sauce. A go-to red sauce can be a dinner saver! Make yours this spicy arrabbiata enhanced with red wine from Ina Garten.
Wine-Braised Pot Roast. This gorgeous pot roast requires very little hands-on time, and yields an incredibly tender and richly flavored result, thanks to the wine!
Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms. This family-favorite from Voraciously writer Becky Krystal just needs a splash of wine to deglaze the pan and create a flavorful sauce.
Instant Pot Beef Stew. If you’re craving a stew that tastes like it’s been cooking for hours but don’t have the time, turn to your trusty Instant Pot.
