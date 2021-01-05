Every element of this pizza can be made in advance and refrigerated or frozen.

The pizza sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week in an airtight container, or frozen for up to 3 months.

The shiitake bacon can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

The caramelized onions can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week, or frozen for up to 3 months.

The recommended Herbed Pizza Dough recipe can be wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days. The dough can also be shaped into crusts and flash-frozen on a lightly floured baking sheet, then wrapped tightly in freezer-safe plastic wrap for up to 3 months.

Leftover pizza can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

FOR THE SUN-DRIED TOMATO SAUCE

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt added crushed or diced tomatoes

1/2 cup (3 ounces) sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil (do not drain)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt, to taste

FOR THE MISO-CARAMELIZED ONIONS

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons yellow or red miso paste

4 to 5 large yellow onions (3 1/2 pounds total), thinly sliced

FOR THE SHIITAKE BACON

1 1/2 pounds fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, caps thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Vegetable cooking spray or olive oil

FOR ASSEMBLING THE PIZZAS

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon semolina flour or fine cornmeal

2 pounds pizza dough (or the related Herbed Pizza Dough recipe), divided

2 tablespoons dried oregano, divided

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes, divided

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt, divided

Step 1

Make the sun-dried tomato sauce: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine the canned and sun-dried tomatoes, oregano and paprika, and process until fairly smooth. Taste, and season with salt, if desired. Use right away or refrigerate until needed. You should get about 2 cups.

Step 2

Make the miso-caramelized onions: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the miso and stir gently into the oil until it begins to dissolve. Add the onions and stir to coat in the oil and miso, then decrease the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the miso is completely dissolved and the onions become soft, golden and fragrant, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Use right away or refrigerate until needed. You should get about 2 cups.

Step 3

Make the shiitake bacon: Position racks in the top third and middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the mushrooms, olive oil, soy sauce and smoked paprika. Line two large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and spray lightly with vegetable spray or brush with olive oil. Spread the shiitakes in a single layer over the parchment and lightly spray or brush with the spray or oil.

Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the slices begin to brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. You should get about 2 cups.

Step 4

Make the pizzas: Position two racks in the middle and bottom third of the oven, and preheat to 500 degrees. If you have pizza stones, place one on each rack while the oven is preheating; otherwise use inverted, large, rimmed baking sheets.

In a small bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with the semolina flour or cornmeal and use the mixture to dust your work surface. Take the pizza dough and loosely form it into a ball in your hands. Place the dough on the flour countertop and gently flatten it into a disk.

Step 5

Pick up the disk and, holding it between your fingertips and leaving about 1 inch around the perimeter, constantly turn the disk in a circular motion, letting the disk slightly stretch down toward the countertop as you turn it. When the disk is about an 8-inch circle, place it on the countertop and use your fingertips to continue stretching it into a larger circle, making sure to leave the edges a little thicker.

Using a rolling pin, gently roll the dough from the center outward until circular, about 14 inches wide. Fold over the edges of the dough, lightly crimping with your fingertips, creating a 1-inch border.

Gently slide a large piece of parchment underneath the shaped dough.

Step 6

Using the back of a spoon or an offset spatula, evenly spread 1 cup of the sun-dried tomato sauce on top of the dough. Spread 1 cup of the miso-caramelized onions evenly over the tomato sauce, then top with 1 cup of the shiitake bacon. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the oregano and 1 teaspoon of the red pepper flakes over everything, then brush the crimped edges with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Sprinkle a little sea salt on the border. Drizzle an additional teaspoon of oil across the pizza.

Repeat with the second crust and remaining toppings.

Step 7

Slide the pizza with the parchment onto a pizza peel or a rimless baking sheet, then carefully transfer to one of the heated pizza stones or sheet pans. Repeat with the second pizza.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the crust is puffed and golden and the surface is bubbling. Using a pizza peel, transfer the pizza to a cutting board and discard the parchment. Using a pizza peel or rimless baking sheet, transfer the pizza from the stone to a cutting board and discard the parchment. Cut the pizza into wedges with a knife or pizza wheel and serve right away.

Nutrition Information

(based on 8 servings)

Calories: 488; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1500 mg; Carbohydrates: 87 g; Dietary Fiber: 16 g; Sugar: 19 g; Protein: 16 g.

Recipes from food writer Kristen Hartke..

Tested by Alexis Sargent and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

